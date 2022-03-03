Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Thurber to Michael Nathman.
Elliott Family Trust to James Brian Fargo Revocable Trust.
Brian C. Sterling to Gary Lee Rowe.
Nick Eckerd to Ryan Huffcut.
Kacie Thompson to Aaron Alexander.
SAS Construction, LLC to Kathy Ann Sellers.
Bat & Rooster Properties, LLC to Blue Springs Properties, LLC.
Ronald and Beryl Collins Revocable Trust to Sooner Cattle and Land, LLC.
Tiger Taylor to Erik J. Fuson.
SAS Construction, LLC to Austin C. Eastwood.
Charles R. Tyler to Charles Tyler.
RCB Bank to Burl Berry.
Misdemeanors
Christafa Coulter - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Stetson Cooper Voyles - acts resulting in gross injury.
Cassandra Lynne Sanchez - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Shannon Dee Ann Sharp - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Eddie Ray Stewart - acts resulting in gross injury.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Jacob Hair - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Jesse Lobato - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Chad A. Dick - small claims.
Divorces
Tracy Ann Bloom v. Stanley Dewayne Bloom.
Paternities
Alixandrea Gray v. Justin Jackson - paternity.
Marriages
Robert Dale Beck, 76, Tahlequah, and Sharon D. Beck, 71, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
BREWER, Betty Ann "Hannah," 79, Tahlequah, bus driver. Died Feb. 27. Visitation, March 2, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, March 3, 2 p.m., Peggs Community Church. Interment at Peggs Cemetery.
WATSON-JONES, Lynnette Marie, Broken Arrow. Died Feb. 25. Burial, March 2, 2 p.m., Moody's Cemetery.
HADDOCK, Fred Amos, Park Hill, 85, design engineer. Died Feb. 26. Funeral services, March 3, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
WARNER, Edith, 79, Tahlequah. Died Feb. 12. Arrangements pending with Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.