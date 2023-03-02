Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John R. Carter to Clint Cisper.
Heather Kassi Sullivan to Lee Y. Hang.
Darin Donel Hooper to JAM Interests, LLC.
Catherine E. Ross to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises v. Harley Brent Procell - indebtedness.
Dean Kelley v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
State of Oklahoma of Transportation v. Billy E. Little and Martha J. Little (both deceased), Heath A. Little, Kala R. Little, and Dawn (Little) Summerlin - no offense listed.
Discover Bank v. Kadie Lynn Phillips - indebtedness.
Fire Runs
Feb. 27
Tahlequah FD: 1:48 p.m., EMS assist, 681 Holloway Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 p.m., smoke investigation, 2161 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:52 p.m., smoke investigation, 718 W. Delaware St.
Feb. 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 a.m., EMS assist, 1208 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:36 p.m., outside fire, 24851 S. 553 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:15 p.m., sick person, 681 S. Holloway Ave.
March 1
Tahlequah FD: 4:02 p.m., MVC, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
