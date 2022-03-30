Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeff Rooks to Dustin Butler.
Carl Gene Henson to Gary Clay.
Jason T. Inks to Jason T. Inks.
Troy Kent Davis to Wilburn Davis.
Steve O. Moschak to Efrain Caratachea.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rebecka Hoyer - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Richard Carter - indebtedness.
U.S. Bank and Trustee for RMAC Trust Series 2018 v. Carol J. Westerman, spouse if any, of, Jane Doe and John Doe - foreclosure.
Arvest Bank v. Edward Eli French - indebtedness.
Sarai Lozano v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Lori Allen - petition for judgment.
America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Jess Lee Crow Jr. - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jacquiline Kaylee Piedra v. Michael Sieber Jr.
Marriages
William Logan Shawn Morris, 19, Tahlequah, and Tyeisha Elaine Williams, 19, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. John Sherrick - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
March 25
Tahlequah FD: 10:51 a.m., gas odor, 213 Delaware Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:52 p.m., EMS assist, 1905 E. Downing St.
March 26
Tahlequah FD: 2:13 a.m., EMS assist, 900 Sandstone Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:32 a.m., strang odor, 19144 E. 801 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 a.m., cardiac arrest, 808 Patti June St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:10 p.m., service call, Crafton Street and North Oklahoma Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:11 p.m., outside fire, 15486 W. Burchett Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:40 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and South 518 Road.
March 28
Tahlequah FD: 2:46 p.m., EMS assist, 21835 Coffee Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:31 p.m., alarm, 18419 W. Keetoowah Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 8:37 p.m., outside fire, Coffee Hollow Road and Willis Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.