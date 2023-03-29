Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bill Loftin to Billy Leroy Loftin.

Whitney Malott to Jason Carter.

Faye Wiseley to Lawson Land Management LLC.

John D. Howard Sr. to Matthew Brent Richardson.

Margaret E. Quiett to BKKM, LLC.

Misdemeanors

Barry Wayne Antwine III - domestic abuse assault and battery, disturb/interfere/disrupt state/public business/refuse to leave, obstructing an officer.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Cynthia Bailey.

Kristopher White v. Title to Motor Vehicle.

Jenny Hall v. Title to Motor Vehicle.

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Teresa B. Bias.

Divorces

Kristin Bias v. Matthew Bias.

Ashlynn Jade Hedges v. Brandon Hedges.

James Blake Fain v. Ashley Ann Fain.

Angelica Caratachea v. Efrain Aguirre Caratachea.

Marriages

Evan Anthony Smith, Hominy, and Summer Dawn Sheets, Hominy.

Rigoberto Villeda Salazar, Stilwell, and Maria Isabel Ramirez Martinez, Stilwell.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma, et al v. Ronald Woollett.

Fire Runs

March 24

Lowrey VFD: 3:08 p.m.; mutual aid with Eggs VFD; East 620 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:01 p.m.; odor inspection; 615 S. Mission Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:15 p.m.; alarm; 3065 Timbers Ln.

March 25

Tahlequah FD: 8:16 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and 82 North.

Tahlequah FD: 7:21 p.m.; smoke investigation; 1000 N. Grand Ave.

March 26

Tahlequah FD: 11:52 a.m.; dumpster fire; East Allen Road and Kennedy Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 4:45 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Muskogee Avenue and Highway 82.

March 27

Tahlequah FD: 8:07 a.m.; structure fire; 21073 Forrest Drive.

