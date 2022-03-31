Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Veronica McClure to Raymond McGee III.
RLI. to Erik Goepfert.
William Clyde Durham to Brandy Leigh Taulbee.
Loyd Coffia to Richard Mangum.
Billy Justin Copeland to Sooner Cattle and Land, LLC.
Debra Phillips to Lisa L. Baker.
Shelly Smith to Jordan Breanna Lynn Clark.
John K. Garrison to Garrison Trust.
Tim Trentham to Charles Nunamaker.
Louie A. Goad Jr. to Michelle A. Kennedy.
John Hunt to CMH Homes, Inc.
Jessie Billings to Aaron Lucas.
James C. McLemore to Edwin L. McLemore.
B&N Properties Management, LLC to Plaza Street Fund 219, LLC.
Civils
Autumn Burroughs v. State of Oklahoma - driver's license appeal.
Chickasaw Community Bank and Bank 2 v. Robert D. Fine, spouse if any, of, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Joyce Willis v. Kelly Browder - replevin.
East Star Properties v. Samantha Tiger - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Bobby Joseph Bird, 50, Hulbert, and Stephany Leigh Rorex, 31, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:53 p.m., fire, Clayton Drive and West Allen Road.
March 30
Tahlequah FD: 4:20 a.m., EMS "fall", 619 Scarlett Drive.
