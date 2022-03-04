Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don H. Wade to Gary Miller.
Santiago Adrian Valdez to Bobby Ward.
Lisa Treat to George Huang.
Taylor Choate to M&K Mendenhall Revocable Trust.
David Huffman to Lisa Unruh.
Tullis Development, LLC to Kay L. Cole.
Felonies
Christian Lee Parker - bringing contraband into jail, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Michelle Lynn Rundle - driving while under the influence of drugs and obstructing an officer.
Trevon Overstreet - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and acts resulting in gross injury.
Robert C. Kirk - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance and open container beer.
Paris Breanna Hope Pierce - actual physical control and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sular Franklin Moore - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Rose Furniture v. Michael Dewayne Ryals - petition for judgment.
Leon Taylor v. Loyal Taylor, Loyal Dean Taylor, Ladonna Tittel, Tarena Eaves, Twyla Taylor Ledesma, Laura Burcham, Crystal Holley, Pat Taylor, Mary Lou Moore, Tiffany Richardson, Tonya Moreno, Gregory Allen Rose, unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees and assigns, and successors - quiet title and determination of heirs.
Divorces
Bryan Wayne Poppino v. Pamela Poppino.
Marriages
Russell Owen Boulware, 39, Park Hill, and Amanda Renee Henry, 34, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
March 1
Tahlequah FD: 5:06 p.m., outside fire, South 540 Road and Old Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 p.m., MVA, Grand View Road and North Grand Avenue.
March 2
Tahlequah FD: 5:23 a.m., structure fire, 309 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m., MVA, 314 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:44 p.m., structure fire, 9174 N. 563 Road.
Tahlequah Fd: 1:48 p.m., smoke investigation, 21658 S. 512 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:29 p.m., electrocution/EMS assist, 19978 E. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:53 p.m., grass fire/structure fire, 24705 E. Cobb Corner Road.
March 3
Tahlequah FD: 8:06 a.m., lift assist, 709 S. College Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.