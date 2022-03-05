Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Fredric A. Chambers to Melody Ann Swan.
Amber Maize to Amber Maize.
Stanley J. Rutherford to Zheng Shirley Lan.
Louis C. Jaques to Brian Elliott.
Laura Phillips to Tommy J. Granneman II.
Misdemeanors
Brian Scott Elgin - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Amanda Paige Colston - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal Dawn Hamby - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Tammy Lynn Witte-Sebert - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Lakeview Loans Servicing, LLC v. Dustin Jared Wulf, Elizabeth Wulf, Hope Tribble, spouse if any, of, Jane Doe and John Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Randy A. Hale v. Mark Rodriguez and occupants of the premises - entry and detainer.
Brad Hale v. Russell Cellular - small claims.
Divorces
Courtney Dawn Applegate-York v. Erik York.
Marriages
Christopher Kane Clark, 19, Bunch, and Destiny Marie Kirk, 19, Park Hill.
Martin Eduardo Ruiz Murgado, 22, Tahlequah, and Maria Isabel Alvarez Perez, 21 Tahlequah.
Anthony Ray Henry, 40, Wewoka, and Rebecca Lee Thomas, 36, Fort Gibson.
Traffic Report
Ivan Garret Hargis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Angel Ponce Lopez - driving under revocation and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Boon Vang - failure to yield while turning.
Jerry Michael Shelton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Natalie Medlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Mikko Sugar - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Heather Lynn Ruotolo - no seat belt.
Melissa Heather Lynn Gibson - no seat belt and expired registration.
James Ross Stone - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Raven Renee Grigsby - no seat belt.
Daniel Walker Barnett - no seat belt.
Randal J. Barnett - no seat belt.
Melanie Sue Pritchett - expired registration and driving under suspension.
Taylor Allen Warren - no seat belt and expired registration.
Brayden Patrick Gerbitz - speed not reasonable and proper.
Martin L. Jones - open container alcohol.
Joshua Adam Byrd - two trailer with improper or no stay chains or cables, driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Michael John Crook - no seat belt.
Andrew Raymond Contreras - no seat belt.
Lynden Michael Steed - no seat belt.
Ariana Denice Wilson - no seat belt.
Vechil Ray Eller - no seat belt.
Sharon Rose Ryan - no seat belt.
Detray Earl Jenks - no seat belt.
Ardavon Shahin O'Dell Negahban - no seat belt.
Tabor Christopher Robinson - no seat belt.
Seth Alexander Burney - no seat belt.
Erika Cherie Taylor - no seat belt.
Kristi Nicole Torkelson - no seat belt.
Brett James Thompson - no seat belt.
Brett Alexander Reeves - no seat belt.
Ronald Carlee - driving under revocation and taxes due state.
Donald Joe Frye Jr. - taxes due state.
Steven D. Fischer - passing in a no passing zone.
Deysi Nohemy Diaz - no security verification and no driver's license.
Laramie L. Calcote - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Marion Teehee - failure to yield from a private drive.
Logan Dewayne Horn - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua Matthew Tinsley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Michael Timothy James Rose - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kent Thomas King - speeding 15 mph over.
Jason Alan Hall - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Letawna Crestelle Ketcher - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gabriel Blake Johnson - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Denay L. Houston - driving under suspension.
Alilsha Diana Willis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Abelardo Diaz Zeferino - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Eric Carl Catcher - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Albert Charles Clay Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Levi Connor Gibson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Douglas Church - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Patrick Lee Stanfill - driving left of center in marked zone.
Carlos Scott Stockton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alexis Jade Slaton - speeding 26-30 mph over and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Michael Anderson Gray - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darren Keith Adamson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Michael Hall - no security verification and driving under suspension.
Fire Runs
March 3
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., outside fire, 21969 S. 482 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., outside fire, 24125 E. 813 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:39 p.m., outside fire, 2486 N. Oklahoma Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:11 p.m., outside fire, 611 W. Choctaw St.
March 4
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 a.m., outside fire, 334 Academy St.
Death Notices
PHILPOTT, Raymond "Rainman," 58, Tahlequah, pole barn builder. Died Feb. 28. Visitation, March 3, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and March 4, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Memorial services, March 5, 12 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery.
WATSON-JONES, Lynnette Marie, 61, Broken Arrow. Died Feb. 25. Visitation, March 3, 8 a.m. -12 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Graveside services, March 3, 2 p.m., Moody's Cemetery.
