Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Cynthia L. Moore to Richard Aaron Willard.

Samantha Scott to Mary Dolese-Parker.

Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.

Civils

Tulsa Adjustment Bureau v. Gary T. Fore - indebtedness.

Indian Capital Technology Center and School District #4 v. Kilpatrick Wrecker Service - replevin.

Dustin Philpott v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

LSF9 Master Participation Trus v. Kenneth R. Fore (deceased), personal representative heirs, devisees, trustees, successors, spouse if married, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.

Fire Runs

March 2

Tahlequah FD: 9:02 a.m., service call, 403 Whittmore Drive.

Death Notices

CRAIG, Spencer, Stilwell. Died March 3. Graveside services, March 10, 2 p.m., Shirley Springs Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Video