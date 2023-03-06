Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cynthia L. Moore to Richard Aaron Willard.
Samantha Scott to Mary Dolese-Parker.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.
Civils
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau v. Gary T. Fore - indebtedness.
Indian Capital Technology Center and School District #4 v. Kilpatrick Wrecker Service - replevin.
Dustin Philpott v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
LSF9 Master Participation Trus v. Kenneth R. Fore (deceased), personal representative heirs, devisees, trustees, successors, spouse if married, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Fire Runs
March 2
Tahlequah FD: 9:02 a.m., service call, 403 Whittmore Drive.
Death Notices
CRAIG, Spencer, Stilwell. Died March 3. Graveside services, March 10, 2 p.m., Shirley Springs Cemetery.
