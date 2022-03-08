Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brett M. Gordon to Brett M. Gordon.
Kelly Property Management, LLC to Ermidgio El Monte Garcia.
Marion M. Carpenter to Trent Stogsdill.
Rountree Property Management, LLC to Lawson Land Management, LLC.
Ali Bassime to Mohamed Bassime.
Civils
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Richard L. Dobson, spouse if any, of, Jane Doe, John Doe, Cherokee Nation, and LVNV Funding, LLC - foreclosure.
Divorces
Alicia Theresse Rodgers v. Gary Ray Rodgers.
Cecil Bryan Sanders v. Gwenona Lakita Sanders.
Sarah Cortney Knife Chief v. Robert Jeffery Robedeaux.
Chloe Harris v. Trenton Lawrence-Lee Harris.
Krista Snow Sowles v. Aaron Eugene Sowles.
Paternities
Daniel Rodriguez v. Maria Del Rosario Gonzalez - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Andrew Raymond Contreras, 28, Rogers, and Amy Rachelle Calico, 32, Park Hill.
Kevin Scott, 40, Stilwell, and Kayla Gwen Shell, 41, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
March 4
Tahlequah FD: 2:32 p.m., structure fire, 29164 S. Big Hallow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:22 p.m., structure fire, 26707 S. 520 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:29 p.m., outside fire, 230 S. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:53 p.m., outside fire, 20099 W. Stick Ross Mountain Road.
March 5
Tahlequah FD: 12:51 a.m., outside fire, East 804 Road and East 813 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12 p.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:18 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:42 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and North Highway 82.
March 6
Tahlequah FD: 11:19 a.m., structure fire, Highway 51 and Pecan Creek Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 2:39 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:21 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
March 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:03 a.m., structure fire, 405 Earl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.