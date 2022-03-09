Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Donna R. Billings to Debra V. Anderson.
Jordan Ray Eubanks to Landen Olsen.
Austin Wyont to Austin Wyont.
Lee Sellers to Blue Rock Trust.
Mikhelle Lynn Ross-Wallingford to Jeff Mullins.
Barry Cochrane to Michael Foreman.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Jhonett Cookson - indebtedness.
Regina Blackfox v. Josie Blackfox, Billy Blackfox, Robert Blackfox, Lorene Blackfox and ET AL - quiet title.
Dionicia Put v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Randy Hale v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
William Draper and Karen Draper v. Carlton Clark - quiet title.
Emily Frits v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Sarah West - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Abdulrahamn Alsleem - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Chloe Madison Tucker - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Antar Alsleem - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Michael Joseph Lomec Jr. - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Charles John Romero - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. GBF Remodels, LLC and Joshua Kane Pinkston - small claims.
Security Finance and Security Finance of Oklahoma v. Lauren Patrice Moore - petition for judgment.
Rick Hockett v. Elisa Smith - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Nicholas Young v. Hanna Young.
Marriages
Kendall Coy Collins, 20, Tahlequah, and Daphne Nicole Setters, 20, Peggs.
Daniel Dalton Johnson, 18, Tahlequah, and Cheyenne Jean James, 19, Ponca City.
Jason Aaron Locust, 24, Stilwell, and Amanda Jo Littledeer, 23, Stilwell.
Cody Don Norseworthy, 27, Tahlequah, and Haley Janece Hutson, 24, Claremore.
Fire Runs
March 7
Tahlequah FD: 7:12 a.m., MVA, Highway 51 and East Allen Road.
