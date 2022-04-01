Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kacee Jenkins to Jeffrey C. Malenky.
Bradley A. Schell to Kacee Jenkins.
J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Grayson Fore.
Bill D. Lamons to Bill D. Lamons and Dyanne Lamons Revocable Trust.
Fuller 2004 Revocable Trust to Evan Hall.
Robert Jones to Jason Myrl Smith.
Misdemeanors
Alan Wade Stanglin - driving while impaired, open container alcohol and no security verification.
Civils
Jim Hall v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Chickasaw Community Bank and Bank 2 v. Jessie Skinner, Joel Skinner and John Doe - foreclosure.
Chickasaw Community Bank and Bank 2 v. George L. Sanders, Natasha Sanders and John Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Kenneth Randal Buckner - small claims.
