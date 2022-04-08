Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Stanley Smith to Jessica Brow.
Leigh & B, LLC. to K.A. & P.M. Enterprises, LLC.
Frances Ford to Archie Wayne Nichols.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Allan Mautino.
Civils
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Angelia Swimmer - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Courtney Ritter - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Janis Paddock - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Tawny Crook - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Wendy Burton - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Joe Dale Catcher - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Chance Wall - indebtedness.
PBS Properties, LLC v. Jaclyn S. Dold and Nathan Brent Dold - indebtedness.
Joe Grayson Jr. v. In re - order for death certificate.
Karen Harris v. Cayce R. Phillips and Lindy Phillips - trespass.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Victoria Pike - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Martin Evans - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Bobbi Charles - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Nova Birdtail - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Melissa Harris - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Laura Ortiz v. Javier Vilchis.
Vanessa B. Valdes v. Angel Watashe.
Traffic Report
Linzi Jae Woolard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hunter Dotson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ryan Neal Fisher - speeding 36 mph over, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle with defective or improper equipment.
Tammy Leeann Garner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shelby Lynne Nichols - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nathan Ray Johnson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
John Allen Faughn - reckless driving without regard to safety of a person, speeding 36 mph over, failure to signal, operating a motor vehicle with defective or improper equipment, failure to have driver’s license in immediate possession and no security verification.
Eddie Blackmon - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dustin Wadell - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kadesha Sue Anne Smith - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Johnny Lee Parks - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Caleb A. Caffey - no driver’s license.
Justin Lee Hubbard - driving under suspension.
Zachary Wyatt Stone - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Betty Ann Eden-Lowrey - no seat belt.
Duane Ray Fisher - no seat belt.
Tyler Ray Mitchell - no seat belt.
Courtney M. Kiegley - no seat belt.
Dana Sue Molloy - no seat belt.
Krissie Ellen Torix - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Lisa Louise Yeary - no seat belt.
Michael Alan Janes III. - no driver’s license, failure to stop at stop sign, taxes due state and no seat belt.
Harley Joseph Retherford - taxes due state.
Peggy Sue Flute - no seat belt.
Katina Faye Pacheco - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Dusti Kay Cole - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Elizabeth Deann Walkingstick - speed not reasonable and proper, no seat belt and no security verification.
Elizabeth Michelle Cordle - taxes due state.
Hannah Cochran - speeding 15 mph over.
Connor Ray Jordan - speeding 15 mph over.
Christina M. Parker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joel Thorson - taxes due state.
Aaron Michael Granger - no security verification, driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Michael Gibson - taxes due state.
Angela Ranae Hadley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Heidi Messer - speeding 15 mph over.
Jack Davis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Luis Hernandez - no driver’s license and taxes due state.
Mason Ty Yandell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jose Garcia II. - taxes due state.
Jimmy Wade Drywater - no security verification.
Luis Miguel Hernandez - no seat belt.
Scott A. Dehling - no seat belt.
Richard Wayne George - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver’s license.
Terri Lynn Owens - no set belt.
Kelly Sue Gardenhire - no seat belt.
Thad Gan Moody - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Payton Allen Werner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Juana Marcela Lara - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joshua Taylor Thornton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tonya Ray Brown - no seat belt.
Blake Jordon Watts - no seat belt and no security verification.
Allen Jack Dorrell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Katrina Dawn McCroskey - speeding 15 mph over.
Billie Dawn Trammel - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jason West - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Commented
