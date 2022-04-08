Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Stanley Smith to Jessica Brow.

Leigh & B, LLC. to K.A. & P.M. Enterprises, LLC.

Frances Ford to Archie Wayne Nichols.

Homes by Zenith, LLC to Allan Mautino.

Civils

Credit Bureau Service Association v. Angelia Swimmer - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Service Association v. Courtney Ritter - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Service Association v. Janis Paddock - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Service Association v. Tawny Crook - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Service Association v. Wendy Burton - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Service Association v. Joe Dale Catcher - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Service Association v. Chance Wall - indebtedness.

PBS Properties, LLC v. Jaclyn S. Dold and Nathan Brent Dold - indebtedness.

Joe Grayson Jr. v. In re - order for death certificate.

Karen Harris v. Cayce R. Phillips and Lindy Phillips - trespass.

Small Claims

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Victoria Pike - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Martin Evans - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Bobbi Charles - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Nova Birdtail - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Melissa Harris - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Laura Ortiz v. Javier Vilchis.

Vanessa B. Valdes v. Angel Watashe.

Traffic Report

Linzi Jae Woolard - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Hunter Dotson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Ryan Neal Fisher - speeding 36 mph over, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle with defective or improper equipment.

Tammy Leeann Garner - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Shelby Lynne Nichols - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Nathan Ray Johnson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

John Allen Faughn - reckless driving without regard to safety of a person, speeding 36 mph over, failure to signal, operating a motor vehicle with defective or improper equipment, failure to have driver’s license in immediate possession and no security verification.

Eddie Blackmon - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Dustin Wadell - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Kadesha Sue Anne Smith - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Johnny Lee Parks - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Caleb A. Caffey - no driver’s license.

Justin Lee Hubbard - driving under suspension.

Zachary Wyatt Stone - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Betty Ann Eden-Lowrey - no seat belt.

Duane Ray Fisher - no seat belt.

Tyler Ray Mitchell - no seat belt.

Courtney M. Kiegley - no seat belt.

Dana Sue Molloy - no seat belt.

Krissie Ellen Torix - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Lisa Louise Yeary - no seat belt.

Michael Alan Janes III. - no driver’s license, failure to stop at stop sign, taxes due state and no seat belt.

Harley Joseph Retherford - taxes due state.

Peggy Sue Flute - no seat belt.

Katina Faye Pacheco - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Dusti Kay Cole - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.

Elizabeth Deann Walkingstick - speed not reasonable and proper, no seat belt and no security verification.

Elizabeth Michelle Cordle - taxes due state.

Hannah Cochran - speeding 15 mph over.

Connor Ray Jordan - speeding 15 mph over.

Christina M. Parker - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Joel Thorson - taxes due state.

Aaron Michael Granger - no security verification, driving under suspension and taxes due state.

Michael Gibson - taxes due state.

Angela Ranae Hadley - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Heidi Messer - speeding 15 mph over.

Jack Davis - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Luis Hernandez - no driver’s license and taxes due state.

Mason Ty Yandell - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jose Garcia II. - taxes due state.

Jimmy Wade Drywater - no security verification.

Luis Miguel Hernandez - no seat belt.

Scott A. Dehling - no seat belt.

Richard Wayne George - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver’s license.

Terri Lynn Owens - no set belt.

Kelly Sue Gardenhire - no seat belt.

Thad Gan Moody - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Payton Allen Werner - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Juana Marcela Lara - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Joshua Taylor Thornton - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Tonya Ray Brown - no seat belt.

Blake Jordon Watts - no seat belt and no security verification.

Allen Jack Dorrell - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Katrina Dawn McCroskey - speeding 15 mph over.

Billie Dawn Trammel - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Jason West - speeding 21-25 mph over.

