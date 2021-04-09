Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ricky L. Parker to John C. Noah.
Dale R. Wilcox to Apollo Enterprises, LLC.
Scott Jones to Roberta Anne Gray-Elliott.
Shane Jobe to Lauren B. Jobe.
David Walkingstick to Emily Epperson.
Robert Dennis Wetzel to Claude R. McKewon.
Felonies
Tyrese Shemar Solomon - possess firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Deana Lynn Stillwell - abuse of vulnerable adult.
William Chance Wernimont - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving while under the influence of drugs, and resisting an officer.
Shane Everett Ennis - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Felicia Gayle Larocco - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Ezriyah Armendariz v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
April Hennessee and John Hennessee v. Billy J. Taylor - quiet title.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Gordon Dwight Jones Jr. - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Pamela Schultz - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Melba Gail Ward v. Charles Allen Seals.
Divorces
Kayla Allynn Swepston v. Codey Dean Blackwell.
Marriages
Wyatt Austin Camp, 24, Park Hill, and Destany Renee Nixon, 25, Cookson.
Fire Runs
April 8
Tahlequah FD: 12:17 p.m., structure fire, Highway 51 and East McLemore Hollow Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., outside fire, 26998 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., EMS assist, South Muskogee Avenue and Southridge Road.
Death Notices
CAUDILL, Cynthia Jo, 48, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died April 6. Visitation, April 12, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, April 13, 2 p.m., Long Prairie Cemetery.
SUMMERLIN, Gerald E., 89, Tahlequah, former Air Force Master Sergeant. Died March 28. Celebration of life, April 16, Summerlin Family Farm.
HOYT, Donald E., 88, Tahlequah, missionary. Died April 7. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.