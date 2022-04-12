Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Anthony R. Lowe to Gregory McEntire.
Jeffrey S. Hyams to Daryl D. Hosler.
Randy Neal to Lindsea Ballew.
Tahlequah Hospital Foundation, Inc. to Cherokee Nation.
Felonies
Steven W. Edwards - failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Misdemeanors
Johnny David Thompson - failure to compel child to attend school.
James Albert Davis - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, speeding 11-14 mph over, driving left of center and no security verification.
Hannah Rae Williams - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and malicious injury to personal property.
Shayne Dawson Pursley - actual physical control.
Lucas Barayas - failure to comply with compulsory education.
Crystal Glass - failure to comply with compulsory education.
Ronnie Allen Salyers - public intoxication.
Desiree Nicole Fahey - possession of marijuana.
Civils
Michael Wayne Giles v. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - legal unit, Cherokee County Court Clerk, Cherokee County Sheriff, Cherokee County District Attorney and Tahlequah Police Department - expungement of records.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Larry Webber, spouse if any, of, John Doe, Jane Doe and United State of America - IRS - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Michael L. Hazen v. Levi Scott Rogers.
Celetha Janine Wright v. Jason Allen Wright.
Fire Runs
April 7
Lowrey FD: 6 p.m., outside fire, mutual aid to Peggs Fire, East 620 Road and East 630 Road.
April 8
Tahlequah FD: 10:31 a.m., MVC, Highway 51 and Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 8:38 p.m., outside fire, South 540 Road and East Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:10 p.m., structure fire, West Keetoowah Street and College Avenue.
April 10
Tahlequah FD: 10:06 a.m., outside fire, 16613 W. 790 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:19 p.m., outside fire, 21385 S. 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:21 p.m., outside fire, 21301 Coffee Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:08 p.m., MVA, 1002 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
REDDAY, Rose Marie, 70, Tahlequah, social worker. Died April 1. Memorial service, April 15, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
LOUISE, Rita, 65, Tahlequah, massage therapist. Died April 10. Memorial service, April 12, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
