Court Report

Warranty Deeds

CKP3, LLC to Randal Zachary Rogers.

Jerome Joshua Potter to Fashee Long Yang.

Linda K. Brown to Linda K. Brown.

Alan C. Moyer to Moyer Family Trust.

Civils

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Megan Englebright and Nicholas Englebright - indebtedness.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jesse Grayson - indebtedness.

Atwood Rentals v. Reniya Lampkin, Ken Wiggins and unknown occupants - replevin.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Amey Dill - indebtedness.

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC v. unknown successors of Thomas Albert Jones, John Doe, Jane Doe, United States of America and Housing and Urban Development - foreclosure.

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Savannah Belle Burns, Skylar R. Burns and unknown occupant - foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. unknown successors of Billy Michael Harr, Jane Doe, John Doe, East Shawnee Nursing Center, LLC and Discover Bank - foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon FKA TH v. Robert Randall Teague, Ronda Jean Teague and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Sarah Thomas v. Mark Rodriguez and Twisted X-Cavation, LLC - small claims.

Tom Montgomery and Sharon Montgomery v. Wayne Skinner and Amy Skinner - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Nancy James v. Michael James.

Fire Runs

April 12

Tahlequah FD: 6:36 a.m., structure fire, 17640 W. Grand View Drive.

Tags

Trending Video