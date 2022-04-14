Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Stacey L. Riddle to Jonathan Fulton.
Rita Louise Stratton to Chateau Barks, LLC.
Amethyst Properties, LLC to Suncerae Smith.
Joel A. Maxwell to Kelen Pritchett.
Samuel Sanchez to Adelia Hada.
Fred Whisner to Faith of a Mustard Seed Ozark Mountains.
Kara Kraft to Jan Sebo.
Horace Lindley to Punkin Holler Properties, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Cody Nathaniel Smith - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Jean Spencer - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Civils
Siloam Springs, Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Jessie Stricklen - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Kayci Parker - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cody Bell - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Joshua David Martin - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jerry Ice - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Natasha Sanders - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Sonya Robinson - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Dakota Andrew Jackson - breach of contract.
Sooner Cattle & Land, LLC v. Lyle Wing, Glenn Garde and Lucy Swimmer - quiet title.
Clint Cisper and Kyle Cisper v. Billie D. Fritts - quiet title.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Joseph Troy Ritter - small claims.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Felicia Chippewa - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Hortencia Dawn Garcia v. Sergio Gonzalez-Falcon.
Ashly Charles v. Jearrell D. Wilson.
Kasha Cummings v. David Cummings.
Sara Raelea Perkins v. Kory Joe Wilson
Marriages
Michael Timothy James Rose, 29, Tahlequah, and Shaylla Allen Corley, 30, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 12
Tahlequah FD: 5:57 p.m., smoke investigation, 4809 Ridge St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:17 p.m., EMS assist, 1102 S. Owens Ave.
April 13
Tahlequah FD: 7:45 a.m., MVA, Highway 51 and South 540 Road.
Death Notices
WEAVER, Virginia Lois, 76, Tahlequah, waitress. Died April 10. Visitation, April 15, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, April 18, 2 p.m., Boudinot Cemetery.
REAGAN, Lena Sandy, 85, loan clerk. Died April 10. Graveside service, April 15, 10 a.m., IOOF Cemetery. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
