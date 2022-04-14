Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronald Trimm to Whipperwill Properties, LLC.
Brown and McLeod Properties, LLC to Gil Brown.
William Dean Elliott Jr. to State of Oklahoma.
Chaffin Tower Services, Inc. to State of Oklahoma.
Betty Alice McCoy to Full Potential Properties, LLC.
Johnathan Blackman to William Blake Harp.
Willard Michael Franke to Stacy William.
Felonies
Benjamin Dell Covey - second-degree burglary and larceny from the house.
Misdemeanors
Mikayla Nicole Webb - failure to comply with compulsory education.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Tamara Kae Dickerson - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Sarah Hutsell - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Artis Poole - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Brett MyKal Douglas v. Michael Dewayne Ryals - small claims.
Marriages
Teddy Allen Richard Rogers, 39, Tahlequah, and Andrea Michelle Rogers, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 14
Tahlequah FD: 5:22 a.m., medical, 410 W. Keetoowah St.
