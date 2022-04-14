Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Ronald Trimm to Whipperwill Properties, LLC.

Brown and McLeod Properties, LLC to Gil Brown.

William Dean Elliott Jr. to State of Oklahoma.

Chaffin Tower Services, Inc. to State of Oklahoma.

Betty Alice McCoy to Full Potential Properties, LLC.

Johnathan Blackman to William Blake Harp.

Willard Michael Franke to Stacy William.

Felonies

Benjamin Dell Covey - second-degree burglary and larceny from the house.

Misdemeanors

Mikayla Nicole Webb - failure to comply with compulsory education.

Civils

Midland Credit Management v. Tamara Kae Dickerson - indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management v. Sarah Hutsell - indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management v. Artis Poole - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Brett MyKal Douglas v. Michael Dewayne Ryals - small claims.

Marriages

Teddy Allen Richard Rogers, 39, Tahlequah, and Andrea Michelle Rogers, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

April 14

Tahlequah FD: 5:22 a.m., medical, 410 W. Keetoowah St.

