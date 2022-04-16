Court Report

Civils

In the matter of the v. Rhiannon Nicole Gillhooley - name change.

Joyce G. Willis v. Kelly Browder - replevin.

Rons Portable Buildings v. Gregory Sallis - small claims.

Fire Runs

April 14

Tahlequah FD: 9:17 p.m., alarm, 506 Academy St.

Death Notices

KORTRIGHT, Laurence Earl Jr., 56, Tahlequah. Died April 9. Memorial service, April 19, 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Church.

WEAVER, Virginia Lois, 76, Tahlequah, waitress. Died April 10. Visitation, April 15, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, April 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.

