Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billy Barnes to Colleena Cary.
Ladonna Sue May to Austin May.
Rodney L. Garland to Linda M. Mills.
Perry V. Proctor to Caitlyn Elizabeth Chojnacki.
Misdemeanors
Bradley Joe Jennings – assault and battery, public intoxication.
Sarah Waddle – failure to compel child to attend school.
Joby Tucson Northington – domestic abuse assault and battery.
Samantha Ruiz – failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Westreet Credit Union, et al v. Sharon Pettit — breach of contract.
Marriage Licenses
Ian Alexander Bowline, Welling, and Alexandria Lynn Ridenhour, Tahlequah.
Terry James Wood, Marshfield, Missouri, and Minnie Jolene Barber, Lebanon, Missouri.
Fire Runs
April 15
Tahlequah FD: 11:38 a.m.; outside fire; 9405 Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 2:08 p.m.; lifting assist; 110 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:01 p.m.; structure fire; 902 N. Grand Ave.
Lowrey VFD: 12:30 p.m., outside fire, E. 663 Rd.
Lowrey VFD: 5:44 p.m., N. 505 Rd.
April 16
Tahlequah FD: 2:25 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Mamosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 7:56 a.m.; public assist; East Short Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:04 a.m.; alarm; 3483 Southridge Place.
Tahlequah FD: 11:07 p.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
April 17
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m.; smoke investigation; 16951 W. Cherokee St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:51 a.m.; fall; 2505 Diffee Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 9:54 a.m.; gas leak/odor; 18830 E. Murell Rd.
Death Notices
CATCHER, Brian, 48, Cherokee Nation Marshal, Hulbert; died April 15, 2023. Celebration of Life, April 20, 2023, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
