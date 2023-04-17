Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Billy Barnes to Colleena Cary.

Ladonna Sue May to Austin May.

Rodney L. Garland to Linda M. Mills.

Perry V. Proctor to Caitlyn Elizabeth Chojnacki.

Misdemeanors

Bradley Joe Jennings – assault and battery, public intoxication.

Sarah Waddle – failure to compel child to attend school.

Joby Tucson Northington – domestic abuse assault and battery.

Samantha Ruiz – failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Westreet Credit Union, et al v. Sharon Pettit — breach of contract.

Marriage Licenses

Ian Alexander Bowline, Welling, and Alexandria Lynn Ridenhour, Tahlequah.

Terry James Wood, Marshfield, Missouri, and Minnie Jolene Barber, Lebanon, Missouri.

Fire Runs

April 15

Tahlequah FD: 11:38 a.m.; outside fire; 9405 Highway 10.

Tahlequah FD: 2:08 p.m.; lifting assist; 110 W. Choctaw St.

Tahlequah FD: 4:01 p.m.; structure fire; 902 N. Grand Ave.

Lowrey VFD: 12:30 p.m., outside fire, E. 663 Rd.

Lowrey VFD: 5:44 p.m., N. 505 Rd.

April 16

Tahlequah FD: 2:25 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Mamosa Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 7:56 a.m.; public assist; East Short Street.

Tahlequah FD: 11:04 a.m.; alarm; 3483 Southridge Place.

Tahlequah FD: 11:07 p.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.

April 17

Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m.; smoke investigation; 16951 W. Cherokee St.

Tahlequah FD: 9:51 a.m.; fall; 2505 Diffee Dr.

Tahlequah FD: 9:54 a.m.; gas leak/odor; 18830 E. Murell Rd.

Death Notices

CATCHER, Brian, 48, Cherokee Nation Marshal, Hulbert; died April 15, 2023. Celebration of Life, April 20, 2023, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

