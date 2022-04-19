Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Willard Michael Franke to Stacy William.
Aaron Briggs to John Ross Baker.
Derek Kennedy to Wayne and June Shores Family Trust.
Frank L. Byrd to Vicki Thomas.
Jesse G. Miller to Christian Ables.
Chris E. Sams to Erika Davis.
James L. Chappell Trust to Maria Feliciano Aza.
Misdemeanors
Austin Lee Guy - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Joshua Clayton - small claims.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Caressa Hill and Kohler Watson - small claims.
Twin Oaks Apartments v. Michael Jefferson - entry and detainer.
Marriages
David Ray Perry, 54, Fort Gibson, and Adrian Matthew Davila, 37, Prairie Grove.
Jesse Joseph Clarence Cotter, 25, Tahlequah, and Emily Breeze McLaughlin, 25, Tahlequah.
Zachary Travis Nofire, 28, Cookson, and Kathryn Sophia Lee Zurek, 28, Cookson.
Wildlife
Jonathon H. Austin - failure to leash a pet at all times.
Traffic Report
Mariah Michelle Bonugli - no seat belt.
Ciarra Cheyenne Garvin - speed not reasonable and proper.
Christopher Patrick Urias - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brandalyn Rose Clinton - no seat belt.
Derek James Jacobs - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Jennifer Lyn McCutcheon - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Dwane Dale McLemore - driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign.
Jacob Isaac Lynn Brown - no driver's license and no security verification.
Vincent Ray Biggs - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kerri Lynne Settles - taxes due state.
Patrick Stephen Bolding - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mary Juanita Kirk - no seat belt and no security verification.
Erskine Joseph Dale - following too closely.
Marshall Casey Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Austin Troy Lee Green - no seat belt.
Nicholaus Gallup - no seat belt.
John William Meeks - no seat belt.
Jessie Carlos Parker - speeding 15 mph over.
David Bolinger - failure to stop at red light.
Samantha Lyn Gandy - speeding 16-20 mph over and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Kallee Marie Trammel - speeding 15 mph over.
Jon Eric Graalfs - speeding 15 mph over.
Carlos Antonio Andrade - failure to stop at stop sign and no security verification.
Josafat Medina - no driver's license.
Adam Lee Arnall - speeding 11-4 mph over.
Brandi Sioux Sarren - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elizabeth Anne Berry - speeding 15 mph over.
William Franklin Taylor - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles William Cragar - no seat belt.
Nathan James Howard - speeding 11-14 mph over.
April Anne Carson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Isabella Caroline P. Lane - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jesus Conin Gonzalez - speeding 11-24 mph over and expired registration.
Brooke Nichole Ward - failure to stop at red light.
Amiyah Marie Holmes - failure to stop at red light.
Jaret Scrapper - taxes due state.
Hunter Dale Ragland - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Billy Charles Phillips - driving under suspension.
Courtney Rachelle Vaughn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rebecca Dale Hurst - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Milissa Ann Echols - no seat belt and no security verification.
Stacey Allen Roy - no seat belt.
Ellen Carol Wakamatus - taxes due state.
Duke Wells - failure to stop at stop sign.
Rodney Joe Swank - operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Patrick Ryan Kirk - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Eric Nathan Vinson - no seat belt.
Tyler Lee Barnes - speed not reasonable and proper.
Lyndon Ray Miller - driving left of center in marked zone.
Salli Annessa McLemore - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Marcella Nedene Rigsbee - expired registration and no security verification.
Avari Jade Blish - speed not reasonable and proper.
Kejuan Donta Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zahar Rosinsky - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tony Lynn Edwards - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Allura Lee Vance - no seat belt.
Braden Austin Howard - speed not reasonable and proper.
Deborah Sue Parson - texting while operating non-commercial motor vehicle.
Fire Runs
April 15
Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., structure fire, 17963 S. 543 Road.
April 16
Tahlequah FD: 9:51 a.m., overdose, 18734 S. 535 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., outside fire, 22724 S. 540 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:29 p.m., child locked in car, 1313 E. Boone St.
April 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:25 p.m., fire alarm, 707 N. Vinita Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:19 p.m., alarm, 2100 Mahaney Ave.
