Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Roy D. Hendrick to Tawnya Stout.
Elfreda Watkins to L.G. Holdings, LLC.
Calista J. Yousey to William Yousey.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.
Thomas Hugh Eckert to Steven A. Worth.
Steven A. Worth to Thomas and Mary Jane Eckert Revocable Trust.
Betty L. Dyer to Chris White.
Felonies
Eric Avery - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Levi Scott Rogers - second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
Misdemeanors
William Troy Bates - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, speeding 21-25 mph over, no security verification, and no seat belt.
Jason Jaymes Sayas - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, taxes due state, and operating a vehicle with expired registration.
Whitney Marie Coats - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid script, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Dean Belknap - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Priscilla Backwater - indebtedness.
Jeri Elliott v. Mae L. Brasheaers - quiet title.
Small Claims
AES Properties, LLC v. Donna Reeves - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Chloe Ray Sheffield - entry and detainer.
Wildlife
Zachery Romero - non-resident fishing without license.
Fire Runs
April 19
Tahlequah FD: 9:18 a.m., EMS/psychiatric, 19562 E. Murrell Road.
