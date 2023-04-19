Court Report
Lisa Christiansen to Lisa Christiansen.
Bradley R. Littleton to Littleton Family Trust.
William Stopp to Andrew M. Capps.
Darin Kight to Serena Boyd.
Felonies
Horace David Simmons Jr.; outstanding warrant — uttering a forged instrument.
Michael Eugene Owens — driving under the influence.
Misdemeanors
Kristy D. Goodwin; outstanding warrant — obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Johnathan Andrew Rogers — possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Westreet Credit Union v. Stephen Snyder — breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Pamela Stephens.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Gabriel Mashburn.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Victor Foster.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Kimberly Suzanne Bridges.
Charlie Edmond Brackett v. Francis Wanese Brackett.
Shaunda Frazier v. Title to Camper.
Lacey Vandolah v. Custodian of Records, et al.
Marian Turner v. All Unknown Heirs.
Jerad Miller v. Title of Semi Trailer.
Paternity
Ruben Iglecias v. Miriam Gonzalez-Lara.
Divorces
Deidre Elizabeth Shelton v. Matthew Shane Shelton.
Kevin Herrington Creason v. Kristina Marie Creason.
Marriage Licenses
Noah Nathaniel Hix, Tahlequah, and Aubreigh Justine Gresham, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 17
Tahlequah FD: 4:33 p.m.; outside fire; West Shady Grove Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:42 p.m.; structure fire; 612 S. Garden Rd.
April 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 p.m.; outside fire; 22258 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 4:19 p.m.; EMS assist; 614 E. Cherrie St.
Death Notice
THERIAULT, Georgia, 54, homemaker, Tahlequah; died April 7, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
CATCHER, Brian, 48, Cherokee Nation Marshal, Hulbert; died April 15, 2023. Celebration of Life, April 20, 2023, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
