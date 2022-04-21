Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bill D. Morgan to Brittany Garner.
Brittany Dunn to Travis Tickner.
H&C Holdings, LLC to James Weatherford.
Gene Neff to Jackie Willis.
Kristine Ngoc Trang to Barbara E. Peevyhouse.
Martin Moeckel to Jeff Tomblin.
Michele McCarthy Qualified Person Residence Trust to Laura Elizabeth Williamson.
Curtis Scott Parton to Janice Walters-Purcell.
Rose Marie Drake to John Sanders.
Katie Ann Hillelson to Caleb Edwards.
Erik Fuson to Ondreyia Rosales.
Felonies
Camden Gale Barker - sexual battery.
Jeremiah Eric Cottrell - possession of firearm after felony conviction, obstructing an officer and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Javonte Cornelius James - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Dustin Nievar v. Steven Wesley Nievar - quiet title.
Walter Maher and Kimberly Maher v. Countryplace Mortgage, LTD - product liability.
Bank of America v. Sue Ann Schopper, spouse if any, of, occupants of the premises, and Tulsa Teachers Credit Union - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Rayna Hogner - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. John W. Anderson - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Luis Landaverde - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Annie Marie Brewer - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Bartholomew A. Wolfe - small claims.
Kenneth Richards v. Candy Huff - small claims.
Action Loan v. Brittany Lyn Wallington - small claims.
Action Loan v. Chad Lee Riley - small claims.
Hulbert Public Work Authority v. Travis Ball and T-N-T Auto - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Lynn D. Jones v. Raymond H. Jones.
Fire Runs
April 20
Tahlequah FD: 12:35 a.m., odor, 19075 E. 802 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:31 a.m., structure fire, 1408 Trimble Ave.
Death Notices
HAMILTON, Mildred Irene, 93, Proctor. Died April 17. Visitation, April 21, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services, April 22, 2 p.m., Hart Funeral Home Chapel.
