Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Brian Paul Miggletto to Cherokee Nation.

Phoenix Sun Jumper to Stan G. McBride.

Billy Holt to Michael Conner.

Tommie E. McGinnis to Nathan A. Fritze.

Zach McIntosh to Stephanie Collins.

Daniel K. Clem Trust to Christina Carroll.

Angel Winsett to Amber M. Phillips.

Terrence Anton to Deborah Brewer.

William J. Robertson to Leslie K. Dodge.

Ty Williamson to Eddie Ray Jarman.

Michelle Renee Talley to Charles Landon Talley.

Misdemeanors

Kennedi Cole Chronister - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and no seat belt.

Civils

Carson Community Bank v. Charlotte K. Sanders and Drew R. Jordan - foreclosure.

Protective Orders

Nathaniel Shane Hewett v. Chloe Madison Henson.

Marriages

Paul Buel Ross, 68, Tahlequah, and Karen L. McMurry, 66, Tahlequah.

Samuel Jacinto Velazquez, 35, Tahlequah, and Lili Leigh Cooper, 25, Tahlequah.

Murphy O'Brien Stanley, 26, Tahlequah, and Ciera Jordan Schoonover, 30, Tahlequah.

Cody James Hogshooter, 27, Muskogee, and Sophie M. Sinclair, 29, Tahlequah.

Jett Wayne Taylor, 18, Locust Grove, and Kristin Nicole Thompson, 20, Tahlequah.

Mike Glen Wood, 33, Fort Gibson, and Trisha Jeannine Epperson, 30, Fort Gibson.

Wildlife

Lane Richard Gordon - unauthorized vehicle on department land and unlawful use of department land during closed time.

Fire Runs

April 20

Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., fire alarm, 3866 Highland Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 9:55 p.m., outside fire, Nalley Road and 590 Road.

Trending Video