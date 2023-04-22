Court Report
Warranty Deeds
1907 Land Management LLC to M3 Home Construction, LLC.
William B. Moore Family Trust to Julian Cuellar.
Branic Marek Johnson to Armando Agustin.
Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust to Rural Water District #3.
David Meigs to Steven David Yourist.
Russell Ogle to Jonathan Gale Ogle.
Jonathan Gale Ogle to Jonathan Gale Ogle.
Elijah W. McIntosh to Vance Blackfox.
Randall Calhoun Revocable Trust to Rock Richardson.
Harvey W. Sawyer to Doyle Duncan.
Homeland Investors, Inc. to Tyson Young.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity to Estela Rojas.
Grandview Ridge, LLC to David Huffman.
Felonies
Christopher Michael Robb — possession of firearm after felony conviction, altering serial number on a firearm, carrying firearm while under the influence, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting an open container, expired tag, unsafe lane use.
Class A Misdemeanors
Alec Thomas Bretton Davis — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Jack Dewayne Neugin; outstanding warrant — assault and battery.
Heaven-Lea Rose Braddy; outstanding warrant — assault and battery.
Olajuwan Abdul Miles; outstanding warrant — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Barbara Wilson.
Capital One, N.A. v. Cynthia N. Rogers.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Michelle Taylor.
Noah Phillips v. State of Oklahoma.
Capital One, N.A. v. Mike Arens.
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Jeannie Powell, et al — breach of contract.
Stephen Brown v. Title to Motorcycle.
Marriages
Christopher Ron Faber, Park Hill, and Janine Deanne Hollon-White, Park Hill.
Brice David Finley, Tahlequah, and Emmy Rae Sarmento, Tahlequah.
Travis Scott Jones, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Courtney Elizabeth Downing, Bentonville, Arkansas.
Allen Sean Ross, Tahlequah, and Amee Carleen Estill, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Johnathan D. Kingfisher.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Shawn Michael Parker.
Fire Runs
April 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:05 p.m.; outside fire; 129 W. Willis Rd.
April 19
Tahlequah FD: 11:21 p.m.; alarm; 2142 Mahaney Ave.
April 20
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m.; lift assist; 202 Brewer Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:57 p.m.; structure fire; 1928 E. Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 6:58 p.m.; odor investigation; 1100 E. Allen Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.