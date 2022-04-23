Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronald W. Anderson to Arthur Turley.
Shawn Kirk Spurlin to Robert Mark Williams.
Shirley M. Biggs to Colton Mashburn.
Stacy L. Leeds to Catherine Foreman Gray.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Gregory D. Shade.
Suzanne R. Lill to Stephen C. Lill and Suzanne R. Lill Trust.
Misdemeanors
Joel Mendez-Garcia - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Laura Ortiz - cruelty to animals.
Amanda L. Koons - battery.
Civils
First State Bank of Tahlequah v. Randy Roundy, Connie Roundy, Estate of Randy Roundy, Estate of Connie Roundy, unknown heirs, executors, Cherokee County Treasurer, Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure and breach of contract.
Cherokee County Rural Water District #16 v. Oklahoma Water - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Renita Tubby - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Allyson Clemons - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Jennifer Baltazar - small claims.
Marriages
Shiloh McClain Jackson, 21, Tahlequah, and Morgan Taylor Carter, 21, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Tamara Lynn Lyman - driving under suspension and open container beer.
Matthew Michael Dodge - failure to maintain lane.
Britain M. McGehee - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Joshua Michael Deshazer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rebecca Ann Nagle - no seat belt.
Adriana Rylee Marquez - failure to stop at stop sign.
Brandon Keith Fields - failure to stop at stop sign.
Emigdio Garcia - no driver's license and failure to signal turn.
Gregory Austin Sonnenberg - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charles Kent Brim - speeding 15 mph over and taxes due state.
James Allen Ratterree - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Yajaira Eligio Martinez - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Melton Levi Flute - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
David Christian Dry - no seat belt.
Airon Terrel Durant - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jeffery Wayne Morgan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Robert Walter Pierce - no seat belt.
Grady Wayne Reimer - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Carlos Lopez - no driver's license.
Marvin Thomas Keeton - no seat belt.
Deborah Taylor - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Jose Torris - no driver's license and no security verification.
Dee Ann Osman - driving under suspension, speeding 11-14 mph over, no seat belt and no security verification.
Rodney Maurice Morrison - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Kathryn Sophia Lee Zurek - no seat belt and no security verification.
Juan Eziquo Rogue - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jeryn Dax Wolfe - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nancy Yang - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shannon Keith Rippy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brayden Andrew Bowlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dustin Lee Lowrey - driving under suspension.
George Christopher Noisewater - driving under suspension.
Gancho Ivanov Ganev - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Caleb K. Killebrew - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tammy Cornett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesse Gene Winsett - no seat belt.
John Jumper - expired registration.
Sierra Jade Watson - expired registration.
Michael W. Paine - no seat belt.
Justice Dean Retzloff - no seat belt.
Alice Eastom - driving under suspension.
Tyler Dude Wevel - no seat belt.
Abigail Kriss Stilwell - no seat belt.
Wayne Remington Dean - improper turnabout.
Sacha Ladean Watts - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Douglas Hunter Stratton - no seat belt.
Lewis Dean Summers - expired registration.
Jack Elijah Proctor - no seat belt.
William Cody Ryals - no seat belt.
James Michael Deem - no seat belt.
Ivy Anne Nichols - no seat belt.
Sheldon Michael Foreman - no driver's license, operative commercial motor vehicle loaded in excess of regular laden weight, taxes due state, no security verification and no seat belt.
Cheyenne Moriah Kuningas - no seat belt.
Briana Leigh Ketcher - no seat belt.
Amber Dawn Coy - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fire Runs
April 21
Tahlequah FD: 10:06 a.m., EMS assist, 709 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 p.m., outside fire, East 796 Road and South Welling Road.
Lowrey FD: 10:52 p.m., MVC, East 615 Road.
April 22
Lowrey FD: 1:27 a.m., emergency medical response, Webster Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:58 a.m., MVA, Memosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
CATRON, Richard, 75, Tahlequah, auto mechanic. Died April 20. Visitation, April 24,1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral Services, April 25, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Caney Cemetery.
GARCIA, Jon Ward, 66, Tahlequah, biomedical engineer. Died April 5. Graveside services, April 23, 1 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WEST, Natasha Belle, loving spouse, mother, nana, daughter, sister and friend. Was called home with her mother. Her loving memory lives through us.
