Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Ludmila Patton to Joseph Smittle.

Gloria J. Davis to Titan Rental Property, LLC.

Ernest Chastain to Ernest Chastain.

Glenda Hodge to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.

Civils

Blake Todd v. Title to Travel Trailer.

Divorces

Haley J. Norseworthy v. Cody Don Norseworthy.

Fire Runs

April 21

Lowrey VFD: 1:06 p.m.; outside fire; North 510 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:05 p.m.; oil spill; Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue.

April 22

Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m.; structure fire; 14572 W. Mud Valley Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 2:15 p.m.; alarm; 804 Lewis Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m.; smoke investigation; Griffin Avenue and East Harrison Street.

Tahlequah FD: 8:25; outside fire; North Bryant Road and 750 Road.

