Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ludmila Patton to Joseph Smittle.
Gloria J. Davis to Titan Rental Property, LLC.
Ernest Chastain to Ernest Chastain.
Glenda Hodge to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Civils
Blake Todd v. Title to Travel Trailer.
Divorces
Haley J. Norseworthy v. Cody Don Norseworthy.
Fire Runs
April 21
Lowrey VFD: 1:06 p.m.; outside fire; North 510 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:05 p.m.; oil spill; Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue.
April 22
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m.; structure fire; 14572 W. Mud Valley Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:15 p.m.; alarm; 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m.; smoke investigation; Griffin Avenue and East Harrison Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25; outside fire; North Bryant Road and 750 Road.
