Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sharon Baker to Nancy Barnes.
Terry G. Mummery to Brandon Copeland.
Timothy C. Paden to Blake J. McClure.
Michah J. Allison to Prophet Investments, Inc.
Kaleb Smith to Geraldine L. Brown.
Billy Justin Copeland to Larry Wofford.
Reese Living Trust to Danny K. Reese.
Danny K. Reese to Motdge, Inc.
Jimmy Dale Rowan to Ryan David Bowden.
Deanna Marie Schonfield to Chase A. Johnson.
Misdemeanors
Nicole Dawn Gillinger - public intoxication.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Natalie Wilcox - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Mistee Louwanda Moore - indebtedness.
First Portfolio Ventures v. Cynthia M. Harrington - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Kristy S. Fair - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jacquelyn Agent - indebtedness.
QDB Consulting, LLC v. Del-San, LLC - breach of contract.
Foster D. Rotramel v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Terry R. Gifford v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jesse Dewayne Bridgman v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Raymond Hood v. Brandon Barnes - automobile negligence.
Protective Orders
Max Leonard Strow v. Wyatt Goins.
Divorces
Christopher Damien Apple v. Stephanie Renee Apple.
Marriages
Charles N. Ross, 40, Stilwell, and Antoinette Marie Olivas, 40, Santa Fe.
Jakoma Twohats Sanders, 34, Stilwell, and Kristin Lynn Jones, 25, Stilwell.
Skylar Vance Terrapin, 31, Tahlequah, Jamie Lea Barber, 32, Tahlequah.
Jared Ryan Philpott, 31, Tahlequah, and Elizabeth Savannah Sandkuhl, 28, Tahlequah.
Nathan Wade Hughes, 36, Colcord, and Micaela Rae Carlile, 30, Tahlequah.
Jason Vaughn Helms, 42, Rogers, and Lauren Linh Mitchell, 29, Rogers.
Jeffrey Allen Emerson, 37, Vian, and Kailee Maree Mabray, 24, Byars.
James Michael Young Jr., 39, Bunch, and April Lynn Parris, 37, Bunch.
Fire Runs
April 19
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 4:46 p.m., mutual aid, 702 Summit Ridge Court.
April 24
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 9:58 a.m., MVA, 13151 Highway 10.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 7:56 p.m., EMS assist, North 556 Road.
