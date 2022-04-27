Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gloria L. Bentley to Damon D. Divine.
Joe Sebourn to Jimmie A. Allison.
Grant Hoffman Wilson to Emily Hall.
Angela Lovell to Kimberly B. Doyle.
Robert L. Tiffee to Timothy Matlick.
Shannon Sheffert to Cody Sloan.
Lahoma Janette Davidson to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Debra V. Anderson to Nathan A. Fritze.
The O Group Properties, LLC to Ogorzalek Joint Revocable Trust.
5 Dogs, LLC to Minden Hillside Apartments, LLC.
Ogorzalek Joint Revocable Trust to Minden Hillside Apartments, LLC.
Felonies
Christopher Lee Gabbard - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension and speeding 11-24 mph over.
Misdemeanors
Chassity Leeann Hulse - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Mendosa - obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judy Darlene Webster - violation of protective order.
Christopher Adam Doss - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Autovest, LLC v. Bettina J. Frix - breach of contract.
Shawnda Henshaw, C.H. and M.H. v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company - automobile negligence.
Protective Orders
Rhonda L. McKay v. Curtis Lee McKay.
Leandrea Orr v. Dustin Tyrell Chance.
Keri A. Thornton v. Salena Gail Martin.
Marley Ramirez v. Joseph Shane Gonzalez.
Keanosha Ross v. David Aaron Dalke.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Todd Fisher and Bonnie S. Fisher - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
April 22
Tahlequah FD: 10:34 a.m., EMS assist/fall, 120 E. Balentine Road.
April 23
Tahlequah FD: 3:09 a.m., alarm, 659 S. Village Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 p.m., structure fire, 807 E. Downing St.
April 24
Tahlequah FD: 8:52 p.m., MVA, East Allen Road and Highway 82.
