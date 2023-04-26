Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Roger Tabor to Richard Genevie.
Matthew Stratton to Shawna Sethlyn Honeycutt.
Harvey Chaffin to Brian Miggletto.
Rodney Morrison to Rodney Morrison.
Cody Baker to Lucila Quistian.
Sunsnap, LLC to Joel Banks.
Kodi Dixson to Ma E. Sierra.
Carolyn L. Moore to Joseph Smittle.
James Nathaniel Hurst to James Nathaniel Hurst.
Robert Robert L. Gay to Jaron Alan Kout.
Misdemeanors
Chyanne Christine Carpenter — failure to compel child to attend school.
David W. Ridener Jr. — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Guy Vern Skaggs — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Freddie Crisp; outstanding warrant — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Lysa Henson — failure to comply with compulsory education.
Civils
Citibank N.A. v. Jesse E. Payne.
The Looney Family Revocable Trust v. Cheryl Dabney, et al.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Teodoro Garcia, et al — foreclosure.
Christopher Armstrong v. Title to Boat/Motor.
Christopher Armstrong v. Title to Boat.
William Conine, et al v. Colleen Edenson.
Keith Rhodes v. Ricky Waits.
Junron Family Trust v. Roberta Turner, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
Michelle McIntyre-Brewer v. Steven G. Brewer.
Marriage Licenses
Christopher Scott Rowland, Pryor, Oklahoma, and Kathryn Elizabeth Holcroft, Pryor, Oklahoma.
Cody Johnathan Chipps, Peggs, Oklahoma, and Leslie Rashell Nightengale, Peggs, Oklahoma.
Fire Runs
April 23
Tahlequah FD: 12:10 p.m.; alarm; 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:01 p.m.; service call; 19432 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:31 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 81 and Woodard Road.
April 24
Tahlequah FD: 7:51 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Fox Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:47 p.m.; EMS lift assist; 2505 Diffee Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 9:12 p.m.; outside fire; 19942 E. 766 Rd.
April 25
Tahlequah FD: 7:42 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Rogers Drive and South Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:50 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Mimosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 3:53 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 14090 W. 835 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 4:31 p.m.; EMS assist; 309 Pat St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m.; electrical hazard; 1518 N. Vinita St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.