Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Kathryn L. Miller to United Keetoowah Band.

Barbara M. Lemon to Carson Lemon-Younger.

Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Cherokee Nation.

Steven W. Ullom to Cherokee Nation.

Dustin Scott to Henry C. Dingee IV.

Divorces

Daniel Wayne Lyons Jr. v. Elissa Rae Lyons.

Marriages

Duane Eric Sine, 56, Haymarket, and Hollye Smith, 50, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

April 25

Tahlequah FD: service call, 21812 S. Ginger Drive.

April 26

Tahlequah FD: fire alarm, 1699 W. Fourth St.

Tahlequah FD: 1:12 p.m., structure fire, 20249 W. Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:20 p.m., vehicle fire, 18167 W. 796 Road.

April 27

Lowrey FD: 6:01 a.m., EMS assist/chest pain, Log Store North.

