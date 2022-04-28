Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kathryn L. Miller to United Keetoowah Band.
Barbara M. Lemon to Carson Lemon-Younger.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Cherokee Nation.
Steven W. Ullom to Cherokee Nation.
Dustin Scott to Henry C. Dingee IV.
Divorces
Daniel Wayne Lyons Jr. v. Elissa Rae Lyons.
Marriages
Duane Eric Sine, 56, Haymarket, and Hollye Smith, 50, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 25
Tahlequah FD: service call, 21812 S. Ginger Drive.
April 26
Tahlequah FD: fire alarm, 1699 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:12 p.m., structure fire, 20249 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:20 p.m., vehicle fire, 18167 W. 796 Road.
April 27
Lowrey FD: 6:01 a.m., EMS assist/chest pain, Log Store North.
