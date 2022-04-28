Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Angela Cook to Brent Gower.
Tanya Howerton to Justin Lee Killer.
Jamey Taylor Stanley Smith to Taylor Smith.
Blobby Slover to 5 Warner Homes, LLC.
Chester L. Hendrix and Kathryn M. Hendrix Living Trust to Rafael Garcia.
Dwight W. Orr Jr. to Estrella Anguiano.
Richard Floyd Tannehill to Major Kinsey Chase Parnell.
B.P.O. Elk’s Tahlequah Lodge #2601 to United Keetoowah Band.
Andrew Dansby Carr to State of Oklahoma.
Misdemeanors
Nicolas Saul Ramirez - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possess deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Dylan Thomas Johnston - small claims.
Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance v. Carol Brazil - small claims.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Clifton Holmes - small claims.
Mark Anthony Harris v. Darla Beth Tinnin - replevin.
Divorces
JoAnn Farmer v. Justin Farmer.
Fire Runs
April 27
Tahlequah FD: 4:50 p.m., EMS assist, 408 Jo St.
April 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:44 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
