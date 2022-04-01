Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Travis J. Cowan to John Wesley Nofire.
Dwight W. Cowan to John Wesley Nofire.
Sandra Bradshaw to Susan Cooley.
Felonies
Shellie Marie Linvick - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Monica Diaz - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Doc Fell Medical, LLC and John Fell - petition for judgment.
Jess Crow, Crystal Hooper and Jaxon Crow v. Kyle Carder and Kraig Joel Carder - automobile negligence.
In the matter of v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Joshua David Martin - indebtedness.
Small Claims
B.C. Properties OK, LLC v. Robbie Scott - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Angela Mackie Groat v. Kenneth Allen Groat.
Tony MeGee v. Misty MeGee.
Marriages
Zachary Lee Neale, 23, Tahlequah, and Cayenne Carol Pummill, 23, Stilwell.
Traffic Report
Crystal Maria Bradford - no security verification.
Marsha Marie Cariker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenneth James Smallen - no driver's license.
John Paul Lisenbee - no seat belt, no driver's license and failure to signal turn.
Tyler Steven Hadden - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Melissa Heather Lynn Gibson - expired registration and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Sebastian Hernandez - no driver's license, no seat belt, failure to register used vehicle within 30 days, and open container alcohol.
Andre Demark Cubit - failure to keep in proper lane.
Mitchell Don Kirk - operate ATV on roadway.
O'Nel Charles Loccident - taxes due state.
Kennetha Anne Falk - no driver's license.
Jasson Dewayn Meadows - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kathleen Nicole Russell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ricky Napper - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Murphy Tebrow - no driver's license and operating a motor vehicle without equipment required by law.
Layala Taylor - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Clayton Rivers Bryce - no seat belt.
Thomas Floyd Spears - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brach Carson Hall - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jonathan Andrew Burke - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Michael Eric Nunnally - speeding 15 mph over.
Larry Steven Conner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brock Anthony Chavez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Randi Lauren Cook - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Rachel Marie Barney - affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Brittany Lynn Dunn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Raymond Charles Cook - no motorcycle endorsement.
Linda Carol Ann Stowers - unsafe lane change and no seat belt.
Eli Olvera - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ricardo Ray Anguiano - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving under suspension.
Tabitha Sue Bluebird - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Maxwell Clyant Taylor - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Catherine Allison Behrens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Emily Nicole Renfro - no seat belt.
Ronnie Clinton Hobbs - no seat belt.
Milissa Denise Dow - failure to yield from a private drive.
Stephen Dwight Guffey - no seat belt.
Joshua Adam Byrd - driving under suspension, no seat belt and failure to signal turn.
Nathan Wayne Norton - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Martin Evans - driving under suspicion and no security verification.
Luis Garcia - no driver's license, speeding 1-10 mph over and operating a motor vehicle in defective condition.
Jennifer Nofire - improper overtake on right and no seat belt.
Janice Elaine Barnes - no seat belt.
Clyde Jefferson Hall II. - no seat belt.
Ciara Jan Bell - taxes due state.
Johnnie Lee Tinnin - no seat belt.
Joseph Anthony Michael Rush - no seat belt.
Gerrod Wade Mayberry - no seat belt.
Aaron James Schmidt - speeding 15 mph over.
Teresa Gay Smith - driving left of center in marked zone and no security verification.
Bobbie Jean Snow - no seat belt.
Myra C. Reed - no seat belt.
Joseph Vance Paden - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nathan Rice - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lindsey Winfrey - speeding 15 mph over.
Trevor Jay Tolbert - no seat belt.
Ashlyne Cathleen Morris - no seat belt.
Robert Lee Vance - no seat belt.
Ariel Nichole Gallimore - no seat belt.
Marisa Elizabeth Sparks - no seat belt.
Sarah Ashley Powell - no seat belt.
James C. Neal - no seat belt.
Heather Lea Harris - no seat belt.
April Michelle McDaniel - no seat belt.
Clinton Buckskin Tiger - driving under suspension.
Cody Austin Littrell - operating a motor vehicle without equipment required by law.
Christian Lee Joe Wilson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Nicholas Clark Whitney - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Death Notices
MILLER, Debra "Debbie," 64, Tahlequah. Died March 30. Celebration of Life, April 5, 11 a.m., Cornerstone Fellowship, Green Country Funeral Home.
SPEARS, Ruth Ann, 76, Tahlequah, educator. Died March 30. Visitation, April 4, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, April 5, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Internment at Shirley Cemetery.
