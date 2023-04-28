Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Norman T. Leatherman to Norman T. Leatherman.
Henry Carl Dill to Carol Gonzales.
Henry Carl Dill to Carla Carmichael.
Mary Dean Williams to Mary Dean Williams.
Daniel Wollenburg to PJC Properties, LLC.
PJC Properties, LLC to Wayne Brayton.
Elite Investments Group, LLC to Brant Burchfield.
Scott Lowry to Juan Cabrales Rodriguez.
Jeannie, LLC to Vaishno Groups LLC.
J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Robert Martin.
Angela Cook to Tahlequah Regional Development Authority.
Betty Jane Barrett to Carolyn F. Elder Revocable Trust.
Patricia D. Sportsman to Etta M. Harper.
David Steven Fine to Bernadette Hart.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Sequoyah Pritchett.
Capital One, N.A. v. Lauren P. Moore.
Capital One, N.A. v. Rhonda L. Todd.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Sydnee Whitekiller.
Loyd Coffia v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Kristin Kae Miller v. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, et al.
Tyra Davis v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Guild Mortgage Company LLC v. Richard Scott Coffron, et al — foreclosure.
Conner Ray Collins v. Department of Public Safety.
Crystal Aboytes v. Dollar General Corp.
Marriage Licenses
Zachariah Kenneth Andrew Shores, Tahlequah, and Chlore Marie Dollarhide, Rose, Oklahoma.
Fire Runs
April 26
Tahlequah FD: 12:47 p.m.; EMS assist; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:07 p.m.; service call; 812 E. Downing St.
Lowrey VFD: 7:27 p.m.; missing person; North 495 Road; Peggs VFD assisted.
April 27
Tahlequah FD: 2:19 a.m.; alarm; 3457 Cherokee Springs Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:29 a.m.; structure fire; 1400 N. Trimble Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m.; EMS assist; 1702 N. Vintia St.
Death Notices
GOODNIGHT, Frances “Granny,” 90, public school teacher, died April 26, 2023. Graveside services, May 1, 2023, 3 p.m.; Ross Cemetery, Cornerstone Funeral Home.
