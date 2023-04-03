Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Salena Gail Gordon to Salena Gail Gordan.
Stephnie Washington to Andrea Hodge.
Lloyd Holdings, LLC to Shamrock, Inc.
Calvin Catron to Frankie Walker.
Ronald B. Holden to Hulbert Public Schools.
Dorothy Ann Bryant Sims to Kasey R. Dirteater.
Jerry S. Moore to Cory J. Hilton.
K-Mac Enterprises, Inc. to 7Venture Inc.
K-Mac Enterprises, Inc. to Wab Venture Inc.
Two Eight Investments, LLC to Gale E. Horn III.
Bradley W. Stites to Diana Marlene Elrod.
Elliott Family Trust to Vernon Flournoy.
Jay Douglas Olinger to Holly Young.
H&C Holdings LLC Series 25 to William Adam Hoehn.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Dwalyn Oosahwee.
Dennis Ray Dunlap to Dennis Ray Dunlap.
Pamela Gayle Bower to Charles T. and Kelly D. Wright Revocable Living Trust.
Cody Don Vance to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Bear Rocks RV Park, LLC to M5 Home Builders, LLC.
Donna M. Eastham to Brooklyn, LLC.
Ronald Hutson to The Ridge on 82, LLC.
Napolis of Tahlequah, Inc. to PP Tahlequah OK Owner, LLC.
Felonies
Harold Dee Funk — driving under the influence.
Misdemeanors
John Orville Conrad; outstanding warrant — impersonating an officer.
Civils
Donna Garhart v. Brandan Fetch & Construction 127:1.
Capital, One, N.A. v. Gary L. Bell.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Jordan Burton.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Angela Brannon.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Katherine L. Dry.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Steven V. Cameron.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Aerial Skyles.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Sandra McClure.
Brian Osburn v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
In the Matter Of v. Mark Edward Nichols.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC, et al v. Lisa Brickey Barnes, et al — foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage v. David Anthony Medialdea, et al — foreclosure.
Paternity
Kayla Covington v. Britain M. McGehee.
Marriages
Brenton Tyler Burke, Westville, and Baylee Jean Vaughan, Westville.
Edgar Benjamin Colorado, Tahlequah, and Audry Nicole Vedia, Tahlequah.
Augustus S. Massalee, Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Molly Sapp, Tahlequah.
Juan Carlos Navarro, Stilwell, and Jerika Renee Leach, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
March 27
Tahlequah FD: 1:07 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 3:52 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 15198 Highway 82.
March 28
Tahlequah FD: 1:52 p.m.; outside fire; 23103 E. 742 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 6:57 p.m.; alarm; 506 Academy Street.
March 29
Tahlequah FD: 5:39 a.m.; alarm; 108 E. Chickasaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:21 a.m.; EMS assist; 1811 Park Hill Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:46 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 14444 Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 1:49 p.m.; vehicle fire; 1518 Summerfield St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:35 p.m.; public service; May Avenue and First Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:39 p.m.; structure fire; 13931 W. Shady Grove Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 p.m.; structure fire; 17649 N. McCrary Rd.
March 31
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m.; smoke investigation; Janet Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 p.m.; electrical hazard; 14011 N. Jarvis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:25 p.m.; smoke investigation; 620 E. Allen Rd.
