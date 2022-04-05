Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jason Randall Teague to Meg M. Garner.
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC. to Gunther Construction, LLC.
Charlie Holderbee to Glenn T. Rutherford.
Gloria J. Davis to Another Little Indian, LLC.
Felonies
Miriam Sue Hathcoat - escape from arrest or detention.
Nicholas Charles Smith - driving while under the influence alcohol and open container alcohol.
Justin Lee Hubbard - driving while under the influence alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign and driving without a driver's license.
Brandon Dean Scott - falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no security verification, operating a motorcycle without proper endorsement, and failure to display current tag.
Misdemeanors
Adeline Rose Stopp - possession of paraphernalia.
Ashley Hall - failure to comply with compulsary education.
Robert Bruce Holderbee - use drug paraphernalia, driving under revocation, speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jacob Alan Locke - indebtedness.
Studeville Ford of Tahlequah v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Cherokee Nation v. GNH Enterprises, LLC - entry and detainer.
Amber Davis v. Shelly Annette Lemasters - entry and detainer.
Crawford Cabinetry & Construction, Charles Crawford and Brenda Crawford v. Elizabeth Smith and Lance Smith - small claims.
Percy M. Sellers v. Christa Leblanc and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Chloe Ray Sheffield v. Javonte Cornelius James.
Charla Jo Collinsworth v. Irvia Pense.
Shelby Renee Wright v. Christine Denise Wright.
Divorces
Jolene Newton v. Bruce Wayne Newton.
Marriages
Jonathan Lee Clinton, 56, Rose, and Drushne Teehee, 46, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 2
Tahlequah FD: 9:06 a.m., outside fire, 307 S. Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:46 a.m., vehicle fire, South Bryant Road and West Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 3:51 p.m., choking, 503 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:34 p.m., MVA, North Muskogee Avenue and Spring Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:26 p.m., MVA, Cedar Avenue and Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 10:34 p.m., structure fire, Muskogee Avenue and Ross Street.
April 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:22 p.m., MVC, Crafton Street and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 p.m., structure fire, 1134 Turpin Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.