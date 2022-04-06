Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David G. Hill to Cory Baker.
Jeremiah Aldridge to Shayla Livingston.
Mark Alan Herrin to Hometown Rentals, LLC.
Lanny Cain to Lanny Cain.
Chad Strickler to Chad Michael Strickler.
Charles Patrick Terrell to Sheila Renna Matthews.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Erika Davis.
Amanda B. Rozell to Amanda B. Rozell.
Felonies
Jordan Scott Hart - unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension and intersection violation-stop to yield.
Misdemeanors
Karen Culwell - calling 911 with false alarm.
Mary J. Evans - driving while impaired.
Salena Gail Gordon - failure to compel child to attend school.
Lydia Grigsby - failure to compel child to attend school.
Kristina Lynn Hughes - failure to compel child to attend school.
Andre Owens - failure to compel child to attend school.
Presley Gene Hendricks - failure to compel child to attend school.
Casey Shadell Scott - failure to compel child to attend school.
Ashley Lynn Esparza - failure to compel child to attend school.
Josephine Drywater - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dino Hall - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Darlene Foreman - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tiffany Shrum - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jerry Taylor - indebtedness.
John Davison v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Glenda J. Cobb v. Michael Gregg Cobb - quiet title.
Carol Stephens v. Lloyd Stephen Woodside, Roger Dale Woodside, Anthony Wayne Bevilacqua, Jeff Woodside, Heather Cunningham, Jimmy Cunningham, Jason Fairfield, Jesse Fairfield, Crystal Fairfield, Kaylee Lawrence, Marilee Bevlilacqua and Renee Cunningham - quiet title.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Dino Hall - breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Tonya Rachelle James, unknown spouse, if any and unknown tenant - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Rachel Allen v. Cheyanne Carpenter - small claims.
Bridgette Nicole Butler v. Jeremiah Butler - small claims.
Marriages
Jonathon Gage Rhoads, 33, Tahlequah, and Brittany Nicole Jones, 32, Broken Arrow.
Fire Runs
April 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., vehicle fire, 2001 Reasor Drive.
