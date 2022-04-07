Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeffrey Curtis Matlock to Chad Humphrey.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Russet Properties, LLC.
Martin D. Lewis to Quinton Brown.
Aaron Briggs to Brandon E. Hale.
Altrac, LLC to Jack Elliott Smith.
Small Claims
Brandon Kilpatrick v. John Doe and Jane Doe - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Michael Smith - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Luis Landeverde - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Robert Eugene Gailey - small claims.
Protective Orders
Danny Joe Hodge v. Carla Renee Bailey Wallace.
Fire Runs
April 5
Tahlequah FD: 5:15 p.m., outside fire, Keeler Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:05 p.m., alarm, 4121 Highland Drive.
April 6
Tahlequah FD: 7:55 a.m., MVA, 21555 Coffee Hollow Road.
