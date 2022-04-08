Court Report

Warranty Deeds

William B. Freeman to William B. Freeman Revocable Trust.

Kimberly B. Parris to Jake Stopp.

Thomas W. Davis to Janelle Carroll.

Gary Smith to Tullis Development, LLC.

Alfreda Medlin to Regina Paulette Martin.

Misdemeanors

Johnny David Thompson - failure to compel child to attend school.

Small Claims

Brant Bertrand v. Jasmine Delong - small claims.

Protective Orders

Trevor Patton v. David Leroy Patton.

Divorces

Blanche Nicole Sumner v. Ashley Kay Baab.

Morgan Elizabeth Siler v. Jason Thomas Siler.

Louella Jean Scott v. Tommy Gene Scott.

Fire Runs

April 6

Tahlequah FD: 12:31 p.m., fire alarm, 710 Lewis Ave.

April 7

Tahlequah FD: 12:10 a.m., fire, Nalley Road.

Tags

Trending Video