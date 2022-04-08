Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William B. Freeman to William B. Freeman Revocable Trust.
Kimberly B. Parris to Jake Stopp.
Thomas W. Davis to Janelle Carroll.
Gary Smith to Tullis Development, LLC.
Alfreda Medlin to Regina Paulette Martin.
Misdemeanors
Johnny David Thompson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Small Claims
Brant Bertrand v. Jasmine Delong - small claims.
Protective Orders
Trevor Patton v. David Leroy Patton.
Divorces
Blanche Nicole Sumner v. Ashley Kay Baab.
Morgan Elizabeth Siler v. Jason Thomas Siler.
Louella Jean Scott v. Tommy Gene Scott.
Fire Runs
April 6
Tahlequah FD: 12:31 p.m., fire alarm, 710 Lewis Ave.
April 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:10 a.m., fire, Nalley Road.
