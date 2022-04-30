Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Andrew Dansby Carr to State of Oklahoma.
Robert D. Walling Jr. to Steven James Bradley.
Michael Gassaway to Tony Huff.
Cherokee County Detention Center to Cherokee County.
Juanita Gay to Landmark Rental Property, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Hailly Keith - library theft.
Civils
Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Tracy Nottingham, Mers-1st Tribal Lending and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Joshua Michael Deshazer, Jessica Deshazer, Arvest Bank and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. David Warren Ballard, Stefanie Marie Ballard, Mers-1st Tribal Lending and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Flintridge Park Properties and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Lowell Russell, Judy Conway Russell, Whitetail Run, LLC, Calvin Justin Barr and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Aaron Jon Estes, Tabitha Estes and John Doe, occupant - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Alicia Kaye Strow v. Max L. Strow.
Cindel Farrow v. James Richard King.
Traffic Report
Miles Ray - no seat belt.
Alysta Megan Espinal - no seat belt.
Alissa Kimberlei M. Wyatt Puckett - no seat belt, speeding 21-25 mph over and expired registration.
Robert Lee Murphy - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Karl David Schwab - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Colby Michael Nottingham - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Cynthia Alicia Mejia - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shannon Yvonne Savage - no seat belt.
Lyle Edward Mages - no seat belt.
Yajaira Eligio Martinez - fail to keep in proper lane.
Hunter D. Capers - taxes due state.
Lucas Barajas - no seat belt.
Rocky Wayne Gritts - driving under revocation.
Pierce Wadley - failure to stop at red light.
Oscar Armondo Alvarado - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anita Sue Kilgore - speeding 21-25 mph over.
William Avis Henington - no driver's license.
Leslie Michelle Cole - no seat belt.
Steven M. Vance - no seat belt.
Brianna Albers - no seat belt.
Lynn Ann Orr - no seat belt, no security verification and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
John Michael Still - no seat belt.
Larry Gene Hand - no seat belt.
Zachary Lee Martin - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Aubrey Culleh Heldermon - speeding 15 mph over.
Tyler Preston Sloan - failure to stop at red light.
Joe Garcia - operate motor vehicle without valid driver's license and operate motor vehicle with defective equipment.
David Michael Norton - speeding 15 mph over.
Jack Dowell J. Pittman - no seat belt.
Tyler W. Andrew Gracia - no seat belt, operate vehicle with expired registration and failure to stop at red light.
