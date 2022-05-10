Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steven M. Cummins to Rijate, LLC.
Chia Xiong to Chong Yang.
Rocky Ray Spencer Jr. to Hunter Drew Rice.
Bonnie M. Taylor to James Taylor.
Garrett Barnett to Bill John Baker.
Arcon, Inc. to Four D Real Estate, LLC.
J. Bryant Jones, PLC to Gerry L. Luethje.
Felonies
Perry Jay Fischer - possession of stolen vehicle.
Civils
Jerry's Excavation, Inc. v. Maya Investment LTD., LLC, et al - foreclosure.
US Bank National Assoc. v. Unknown Heirs, Executors, et al - foreclosure.
Divorces
Brenda May Philpott v. Billy R. Cornish.
Fire Runs
May 6
Tahlequah FD: 5:56 p.m., EMS assist, South Muskogee Avenue.
May 7
Tahlequah FD: 3:12 p.m., alarm, West Keetoowah Circle.
May 8
Tahlequah FD: 6:49 p.m., vehicle fire, Keetoowah Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 p.m., structure fire, Highway 51.
Death Notices
KELLEY, Patti S. 68, Park Hill, ultrasound cardiologist. Died May 1. No services planned at this time.
LEAVITT, Edward Robert, 71, Rose, Pryor Foundry maintenance technician. Died May 4. Gravside services May 14, 1 p.m., Rose Cemetery. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
ROSE, Troy Lee, 69, Tahlequah, Express Metal Fabricators foreman/operator. Died May 5. Funeral services May 13, 1 p.m. Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation May 12, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
