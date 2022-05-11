Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Daniel Patrick Taylor to Bradley Leatherman.
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to George Fitzpatrick.
George Fitzpatrick to Richard J. Andre Jr.
Brian Miggletto to Brian Windle.
Kendra Sweet to Homes by Shockley, LLC.
Felonies
Jeffery Allen Schultz; outstanding warrant - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, falsely personate another to create liability, obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Katielynn McAnelly; outstanding warrant - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses, trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. v. Michael Rhea.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. v. Brenda Spears.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. v. Debbie Rhea.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. David Watters.
Action Loan v. Ginger Lee Daulton.
Protective Orders
Mikala Wright v. Grady Reimer.
Divorces
Brandon Lee Wyatt v. Hali Wyatt.
Marriage Licenses
Travis Kyle Gulley, 42, Welling, and Kimberly Ann Ingram, 46, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Larry Wayne Halfacre.
Fire Runs
May 9
Tahlequah FD: 12:18 p.m., gas odor, South State Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m., structure fire, North Vinita Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:14 p.m., smoke investigation, Meadow Creek Drive.
May 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:15 a.m., motor vehicle collision, 803 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:21 a.m., alarm, South Muskogee Avenue.
