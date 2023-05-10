Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Craig Loftin to Craig James Loftin.
Leta Kay Fox to Jeff Stewart.
Jennifer French to Kurtis Slagle.
John W. Gray Jr. to Rodney L. Schnelle.
Andrew L. Pudewa to Joseph P. Duffy.
Kou Yang to Jesse Blevins.
Jeremy Gibbs to Mary Beth Cape.
Blue Buffalo Car Wash, LLC to 3452 Muskogee, LLC.
Terry Dudley to James K. Hartley Jr.
Casey Montray to John Howell.
Joseph Paul Winglemire to Jerry S. Moore.
Miranda Girdner to Jace Buford.
Joyce A. Farris to Housing Authority.
Stan Shade to Housing Authority.
Misdemeanors
Skyla Jade Tapia — possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Plaza Services, LLC v. Nathan Morton.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Tanya Webster.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Ricky Dotson.
Eric Alexander Fritz v. State of Oklahoma.
Johnny Austin Briggs v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Carl William Wilson v. Rhonda Faye Edwards — automobile negligence.
Jefferson Capital System, LLC v. Darla M. Hutson.
Jefferson Capital System, LLC v. Tyra D. Davis.
Shawn Olen Stopp v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Divorces
Carol Scarbrough v. John Scarbrough.
Marriage Licenses
Wyatt Andrew Bright, Tahlequah, and Mattie Lin Byrd, Tahlequah.
Joel Christian Anderson, Fort Gibson, and Audra Rose Gregory, Stilwell.
Douglas Hunter Stratton, Cookson, and Jacey Ivamarie Smith, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 8
Tahlequah FD: 10:21 a.m.; EMS assist; 1108 Rozelle Ave.
Lowrey VFD: 11:19 a.m.; emergency medical call; North 519 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m.; EMS assist; 1286 W. Fourth St.
May 9
Tahlequah FD: 9:36 a.m.; alarm; 17632 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:39 a.m.; odor inspection; 409 Daisy Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m.; EMS assist; 681 Holloway Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:17 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1500 E. Downing St.
Death Notices
HARDMAN, David Euel, 64, Tahlequah, general laborer. Died May 4, 2023. Graveside service May 12, 2023, 1 p.m.; Tallahassee Church Cemetery in Okmulgee. Visitation May 11, 2023, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
