Court Report

Warranty Deeds

James C. Ebel to James Christopher Ebel.

Frances A. Unger to Ernest Chastain.

Edwards Joint Revocable Trust to Darren R. Vandegrift.

David Meigs to CMR Farm and Ranch Properties LLC.

Robert Chailer to Pam McLaran.

Misdemeanors

Annie Kathryn Inman; outstanding warrant - violation of protective order.

Kory Joe Wilson - public intoxication, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Oklahoma Educators Credit v. Ethan Cody Jones, et al - breach of contract.

Specialized Loan Servicing v. Unknown heirs, successors, et al - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Anna Buzzard v. Crystal Bradford - entry and detainer.

Anna Buzzard v. Anna Leigh Craig - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Savannah Faith Ford v. Wayne Skinner.

Jade Budder v. Thomas Budder.

Divorces

Linda Cheryl Hammond v. Leigh Howard Hammond.

Richard Allen White v. Tina Marie Meaders-White.

Marriage Licenses

Juan Carlos Forcelledo, 59, Miami, Florida, and Kimberlina Lynn Cordero, 53, Miami, Florida.

