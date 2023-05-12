Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kimron Group, LLC to Kimron Group, LLC.
Terry Dean Sr. to Sherri Clark.
Catherine Rudolph to Stacy L. Leeds.
Wendy Sue Greenhaw to Andrew Burnight.
Michael D. Turner to Jerrod D. Spring.
Georgia Bilby to Patricia E. Rost.
WB3 Investments, LLC to Christopher B. Elerick.
Bennett Revocable Living Trust to Roger D. Swaim.
Randy P. Ellis to Kenneth Dodson.
Zheng Shirley Lan to Kevin M. Woller.
Felonies
Augustin Fridlender — trafficking in illegal drugs-marijuana.
Civils
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Brandon Baker.
Capital Systems, LLC v. B.J. Foreman, et al.
William Ross v. Title to Boat/Motor.
Capital One, N.A. v. Lynly J. Coldwell.
Toomas Lepik, et al v. Che-Ga-Yu Thompson, et al.
Click N Close Inc. v. Anthony Quinton, et al — foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. Darrell Lobaugh, et al — foreclosure.
Local Bank, et al v. William C. Hays, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
Abad Lopez v. Jose Lois Hernandez.
Mack Ray Cockrum III v. Chyla Marię Cockrum.
Diedra Carole Lewandowski v. Lawrence Roger Lewandowski.
Haley Leane White v. Stephen White.
Marriage Licenses
Gabriel Kyle Coldwell, Stilwell, and Marissa Nicole Bigfeather, Stilwell.
Billy Ray Barnett III, Tahlequah, and Rachel Marie Ballard, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 9
Lowrey VFD: 12:43 p.m.; emergency medical response; North 520 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 p.m.; EMS assist; 113 E. Logan Dr.
May 10
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 a.m.; alarm; 17632 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:36 p.m.; life assist; 1300 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:00 p.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:18 p.m.; lightning strike; 217 W. Berry St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:53 p.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
May 11
Tahlequah FD: 9:56 a.m.; alarm; 3308 Cherokee Springs Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 5:23 p.m.; smoke investigation; 401 E. South St.
May 12
Tahlequah FD: 2:24 a.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
