Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darin Donel Hooper to Tinsley Properties & Investments, Inc.
David Alan Thornton to R3EDS, LLC.
Bob Barnes to Cheryl A. Wiley.
The Resource Groups, LLC to Lorentz Wireless, LLC.
Jason Pendergraft to Bryan Frederick Bluett Jr.
Felonies
Dana Lynn Hornbeak; outstanding warrant - grand larceny.
Misdemeanors
Danny Herrera - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, resisting an officer.
Dominique Danny Whitfield - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures, operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper, no driver's license.
Civils
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Arria Brooke Wildcat - breach of contract.
Rhiannon Nicole Gillhooley v. In re the name change.
Brandon Armendariz v. In the matter of.
In re matter of v. Travis Loggains.
Grace Frances Fears v. In re the name change.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Branton Briggs.
Diamond Finance v. Rachel Kinzer.
Bell Finance v. Branton Briggs.
Bell Finance v. Sarah Hall.
Yuhaac Properties Inc. v. Jason Lay, et al - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Gregory D. Laster v. Jennifer E. Taylor.
Traffic Report
Lindsey Kathryn Winfrey - no security verification, defective/improper tires.
Troy Keith Hardbarger - speeding.
Debbie Kay Nofire - unsafe lane change.
Ivan Castillo - failure to yield, no driver's license.
Martin James Webb - following too closely, improper use of farm tag.
Dillon Jeffrey Dorler - speeding.
Steven Allen Hale - speeding.
Cristian Anjel Guerrero - no seat belt.
Justi Jane Baker - speeding.
Lawrence W. Bradley - speeding.
Brent Wayne Bacon - driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle, no security verification.
Richard Randolph Stalcup - speeding.
Patricia Gail Hale - taxes due state.
Charles R. Carden - taxes due state.
Steven Lee Fairchild - driving under revocation.
Yovani Cisneros Guerta - no seat belt.
Jason Earl Swafford - no seat belt.
Daniel Joe Bradley - speeding.
David Tyler Watts - speeding.
Ryan Chandler Hurst - speeding.
Dana Lea Worth - driving left of center.
Dustin Dean Guinn - no seat belt.
Ashleigh Marie Ray - no security verification.
Jeremy James Gregory - no seat belt, failure to stop at stop sign, no security verification, operating motor vehicle in defective condition, taxes due state.
Joshua Duane Brown - inattentive driving resulting in collision, expired registration.
Aaron Shane Jones - speeding.
Vanessa Lucille Blossom - no seat belt.
Max Leonard Strow - speed not reasonable and proper, driving under revocation, no motorcycle endorsement.
Muhammad Zaki Purniawan - speeding.
Austin Blake Rhoads - taxes due state.
Curtis Braxton - speed not reasonable and proper.
David Tyler Watts - speeding.
Ryan Anthony Vanblaircom - no seat belt.
Pat Potts; alias - speed not reasonable and proper, no seat belt, driving under suspension.
Larhonda Irene Capps - speeding.
Elizabeth Rose Jones - speed not reasonable and proper.
Sarah Marguerite Wright - speed not reasonable and proper, driving under suspension.
Terry Lynn Stanley - no seat belt, driving under revocation.
Bobby Lee Colston - no seat belt.
Miles Anthony Ray - no seat belt.
Kelby Wayne Girty - no seat belt.
Neil S. Nuttall - failure to stop at red light.
Nicholas Wayne Savage - improper left turn.
Divorces
Jamey Lynn Quinney v. Dominic Semein Quinney.
Fire Runs
May 12
Tahlequah FD: 12:02 p.m., cardiac arrest, Lamer Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:56 p.m., motor vehicle collision, West Willis Road and Green Country Drive.
May 13
Tahlequah FD: 5:40 a.m., outside fire, North Cedar Avenue and Dierick Lane.
Death Notices
TAYLOR, Inez Marie, 86, Hulbert, retired cook manager. Died May 10. Graveside services May 16, 2 p.m., Wilson Salt Creek Cemetery.
LEAVITT, Edward Robert, 71, Rose, Pryor Foundry maintenance technician. Died May 4. Graveside memorial service May 14, 1 p.m., Rose Cemetery.
CARLILE JR., Thomas S. Rosary service May 17, 7 p.m., followed by Mass services May 18, 10:30 a.m., St. Brigid Catholic Church, Tahlequah.
WACOCHE, Waite "Chebon", 80, Tahlequah, nursery worker. Died May 10. Services May 17, 2 p.m., Cherokee Baptist Association Tabernacle. Burial at Towie Cemetery. Visitation May 16, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
