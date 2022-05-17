Court Report
Misdemeanors
Karen Culwell - breaking and entering dwelling without permission, trespassing without owners permission, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Chris Wise v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Evelyn Elkins v. William L. Youngblood, Donna Youngblood, Deretha Leeann Dawes, Randy Dewayne Studie, and Lloyd Elkins - quiet title.
Westlake Service, Inc. v. Dareus Markeith McCraw - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Susan Butler v. Timothy Hopkins - small claims.
Divorces
Cody Douglas Siler v. Brittney Justine Siler.
Robert C. House v. Laura Jane House.
Joy Jackson v. Randy Jeremy Jackson.
Fire Runs
May 11
Lowrey FD: 9:34 p.m., emergency medical response, Highway 82A.
May 13
Lowrey FD: 4:58 a.m., emergency medical response, North 538 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:49 p.m., MVA, Highway 62 and Mimosa Avenue.
May 14
Lowrey FD: 8:35 a.m., debris in roadway, East 626 Road.
May 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m., MVA, 19513 E. Steely Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:13 p.m., service call, 408 E. Jo St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m., dumpster fire, 17046 Brooklyn Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:30 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:05 p.m., electrical hazard, 1308 Hugh Ave.
May 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:05 a.m., 420 N. Oak Ave.
Lowrey FD: 4:49 a.m., emergency medical response, East 690 Road.
Death Notices
TINSLEY, Ryan Edward, 28, Tahlequah, laborer. Died May 13. Funeral services, May 20, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
BENSON, Harvey Gunner Jr., 79, Tahlequah, retired U.S. Navy. Died May 15. Funeral services, May 23, 2 p.m., 29Eleven Church. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Commented
