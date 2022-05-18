Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bluebird Resorts, LLC to Barret Frank.

William Blake Foutch to Diane Linn Decker.

Linda Lewis to Linda Lewis.

Michael R. Loup to Julian Jesus Cuellar.

Jia Jun Dong to 2245 Welling LLC.

Cullen Robert Bean to Bill Loftin.

David Meigs to Robert J. Waddle.

Lana D. Lamons to Jace Dry.

Susan E. Marrs to Philip S. Webster.

Roger Varnell to Karl W. Ballard.

Coleman Eli Harris to Michael Hanisch.

Margaret Carlton to Margaret Carlton.

Felonies

Tiffany Dawn Jones; outstanding warrant - accessory to felony.

David Anthony Medialdea - second assault and battery domestic abuse.

Misdemeanors

Bobby D. Ferrell - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Blaze A. Martinez - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Freddie Guthrie.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Sarah Everett.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Tara Hooper.

U.S. Bank National Assoc. v. James Murry.

James v. Title to motor vehicle.

Mark Graham v. National Union Fire Insurance Co.

Small Claims

Jeff Waldrop v. Mary Farmer - entry and detainer.

Kenneth Merle Hammick v. Kendall Kilpatrick.

Protective Orders

Lavon Blackman v. Ralph A. Longo.

Cecil Tinnin v. Phyllis Jean Tinnin.

Jazdyn Mattie Paul v. Anthony Drew Huckans.

Cecil L. Tinnin v. Jack Keith Wofford.

Divorces

Jennifer D. Harrison v. Allan Garrett Harrison.

Bailey Anderson v. Jason Anderson.

Marriage Licenses

Joshua David Simmons, Muskogee, and Nicole Kathryne Webster, Muskogee.

Cole Garrett McNeil, Tahlequah, and Katelyn Mariah Dawn Blair, Tahlequah.

Samuel Thomas Hunt, Park Hill, and Caitlyn Larae Morton, Westville.

Fire Runs

May 17

Tahlequah FD: 7:20 a.m., EMS assist, West Fourth Street.

