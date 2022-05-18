Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bluebird Resorts, LLC to Barret Frank.
William Blake Foutch to Diane Linn Decker.
Linda Lewis to Linda Lewis.
Michael R. Loup to Julian Jesus Cuellar.
Jia Jun Dong to 2245 Welling LLC.
Cullen Robert Bean to Bill Loftin.
David Meigs to Robert J. Waddle.
Lana D. Lamons to Jace Dry.
Susan E. Marrs to Philip S. Webster.
Roger Varnell to Karl W. Ballard.
Coleman Eli Harris to Michael Hanisch.
Margaret Carlton to Margaret Carlton.
Felonies
Tiffany Dawn Jones; outstanding warrant - accessory to felony.
David Anthony Medialdea - second assault and battery domestic abuse.
Misdemeanors
Bobby D. Ferrell - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Blaze A. Martinez - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Freddie Guthrie.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Sarah Everett.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Tara Hooper.
U.S. Bank National Assoc. v. James Murry.
James v. Title to motor vehicle.
Mark Graham v. National Union Fire Insurance Co.
Small Claims
Jeff Waldrop v. Mary Farmer - entry and detainer.
Kenneth Merle Hammick v. Kendall Kilpatrick.
Protective Orders
Lavon Blackman v. Ralph A. Longo.
Cecil Tinnin v. Phyllis Jean Tinnin.
Jazdyn Mattie Paul v. Anthony Drew Huckans.
Cecil L. Tinnin v. Jack Keith Wofford.
Divorces
Jennifer D. Harrison v. Allan Garrett Harrison.
Bailey Anderson v. Jason Anderson.
Marriage Licenses
Joshua David Simmons, Muskogee, and Nicole Kathryne Webster, Muskogee.
Cole Garrett McNeil, Tahlequah, and Katelyn Mariah Dawn Blair, Tahlequah.
Samuel Thomas Hunt, Park Hill, and Caitlyn Larae Morton, Westville.
Fire Runs
May 17
Tahlequah FD: 7:20 a.m., EMS assist, West Fourth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.