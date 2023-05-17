Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mary Dolese-Parker to Connie C. Henshaw.
Kelly Property Management, LLC to Scott B. Wolfe.
Craig Loftin to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Bernard Mueggenborg to Travis Somner.
Richard Green to Dylan C. Sherrell.
Joseph P. Knight to Okreipan Kaping.
Kovacik, LLC to Corrales Property Group.
William Hannah to Michael A. Lytal.
James B. Cochran Revocable Trust to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
Kerry D. Hokit to Frank Hitchcock.
Cassie Shores to The B LLC.
Sage Locust to Lyndon Miller.
Felonies
Monica Lydia Diaz - second-degree burglary, petit larceny, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
David Lawrence Owens - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Joseph P. McGraw - second-degree burglary, petit larceny, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Bradley Joe Jennings; outstanding warrant - second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property.
Misty Coleen Richardson; outstanding warrant - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heaven-Lea Rose Braddy; outstanding warrant - trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearms after conviction or during probation, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy Lee Legates - failure to comply with sex offender registration, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school.
Misdemeanors
Benjamin Dell Covey; outstanding warrant - domestic abuse assault and battery, resisting an officer.
Anthony Lee Blood; outstanding warrant - unauthorized use of credit card.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Crystal G. Henderson.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Andrew Doughty.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kenneth Ridge Sanders.
Westreet Credit Union v. Taylor Nott.
Cecil Edward Johnston v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Uriah William Carlyle Poole v. In Re the Name Change.
John Mitchell v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Divorces
Stacy Galue v. Pablo Galue.
Candace Price v. Dorsett.
Marriage Licenses
Emmanuel Isaias Carrizales, Tahlequah, and Hannah Lee Mitchell, Tahlequah.
Tristan Patrick Daniel Cunningham, Westville, and Hailee Sue Reynolds, Westville.
Luis Rojas Rojas, Tahlequah, and Kelsie Mae Perry, Tahlequah.
Jonathon Allen Rose, Tahlequah, and Rebecca Lynn Horn, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 14
Lowrey VFD: 4:09 p.m.; emergency medical response; Highway 82A.
May 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:55 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 111 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:09 p.m.; EMS assist; E. Finley Ridge Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 7:41 p.m.; alarm; 1140 Mayberry Dr.
May 16
Tahlequah FD: 11:07 p.m.; electrical hazard; 1406 N. Sleepy Hollow Ln.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.