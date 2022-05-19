Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brenda I. Smith to Jeremy Short.
Sally Ann Durant to Kurt Lopes.
Kurt Lopes to Terry Combs.
Donald L. Fletcher to Rachael M. Colburn.
WB3 Investments, LLC to Brooke N. Bergman.
EM Realty LLC to Four D Real Estate LLC.
Misdemeanors
Amanda Don Ballard - failure to compel child to attend school.
Mariana Maria Salazar - failure to compel child to attend school.
Isabel Sandoval - failure to compel child to attend school.
Samuel David Hooten - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Garrett Stipes v. Title to Boat.
Rupam Gandhi v. Deborah Wallace.
Small Claims
Ardmore Finance v. Loretta Collis.
Ardmore Finance v. Steven Sevenstar.
Ardmore Finance v. Deloris M. Christie.
Ardmore Finance v. Sharon Ryan.
Dora Ellen Jenkins v. Travis Ball - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Christian Cuny.
Protective Orders
Dora Ellen Jenkins v. Nakita Danielle Ritchie; outstanding warrant.
Dora Ellen Jenkins v. Travis Ball.
Sue Rose v. Shane Adam Rose.
Laura Parker-Hamilton v. Jeremy Wayne Stroup.
Billie J. Mills v. Jeremy Wayne Stroup.
Divorces
David Hilligoss v. Cynthia Hilligoss.
Fire Runs
May 17
Tahlequah FD: 4:12 p.m., electrical hazard, East Ward Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m., motor vehicle collision, Mimosa Lane.
Death Notices
PERSON, Zelma, 78, Burbank, Calif., commercial property manager. Died Aug. 4. Graveside services, May 20, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery Gazebo. Green Country Funeral Home.
